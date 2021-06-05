Wildfire concerns
Wildfire: That is a word that everyone should be fearing these days.
I think that most of us believe in inevitable change and progress. In Cobble Creek we used to look at the Yaks that graced the entrance on our little two lane rural road.
Much has changed in Montrose during that time, but Chipeta Rd. is still a small two lane rural road.
We have presented the city councilors with our concerns as to the proposed mega development of 500 apartments going in there. We see the evidence of our severe drought in our face, as we have had only 1.76 inches of precipitation for the first half of this year.
We all can see the reservoirs that are not even close to capacity. The chance of wildfire is great, we live right below the plateau where a wildfire could break out, and we have had other fires here this year, so close to our neighborhood with helicopters and buckets over head dropping water.
We have made the councilors aware of our safety concerns as far as not having an escape route in the in the event of out-of-control burn or a wildfire.
We all remember the Paradise, California fire where 85 people died because they couldn’t escape. Mayor Glaspell told me that security and public safety is considered for zoning—had they even looked at our lack of escape routes or emergency equipment getting in?
Our only avenue out of here is Chipeta Rd. Can you imagine 1000—1200 vehicles trying to flee from a fire? It won’t happen, and people will die trying to escape.
So, will they let Mr. Potter have his way or will they protect our citizens safety?
Ginny Price
Montrose, CO
Library appreciation
Overwhelming appreciation, kudos and a standing ovation for Paul Paladino, Director of the library, the Library’s Board of Trustees and all the staff members for there outstanding and thoughtful efforts to keep the library books available for those of us who love to read.
Curbside pickup, door-to-door delivery and limited open hours for those willing to wear masks are just a few of the considerations put into place. Their efforts certainly made the pandemic lockdown an easier adjustment. We can’t thank you enough.
Holly and Wally von Helms
Montrose, CO
Love for the AAPI community
Asian and Pacific Islander Americans are being seriously injured and even killed by people practicing “pandemic scapegoating.” As a white American, I am ashamed to think it is primarily white males committing these atrocious racist acts!
How in the blazes can these racist believe these AAPI Americans have anything remotely to do with a virus that originated in China? The AAPI community was not targeted until President Trump started sarcastically calling COVID-19 the “China Virus.”
I wonder if he had been President in 1918 if he would have called the Pandemic (HiNi) virus the “US Virus.” There is ample evidence that this virus originated in the US, since the first known case was an American soldier stationed at a Kansas military base!
This pandemic killed 675,000 Americans and 50 million around the world! Would he have thought it was okay if people from other counties attacked us because the virus originated here? I would think not! I have great admiration for the AAPI community.
My first exposure to them was in the Army and subsequently in my own larger family. When I lived in Virginia, our small church sponsored four families from South Vietnam.
These families arrived with almost nothing and in a short number of years had successfully established themselves in the community. I recall one being a doctor and the first job he took was at the Chevrolet garage washing vehicles.
He later was able to practice medicine in the US. I have a niece who graduated from MIT. Her roommate was Japanese and almost all her school friends were Asian. Americans should be grateful to the AAPI community that live in America. They are highly intelligent, hardworking and likable people. Do not stand by and do nothing if you witness an attack on a AAPI person!
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway, CO
