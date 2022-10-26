Women’s rights are a priority for Kevin Kuns. As a founder of the Montrose Women March group, Kevin Kuns has consistently stood with us.
In 2018, I worked with Kevin on the steering committee for the first Women’s March in Montrose. It was apparent he has been a fighter for women’s rights for an exceptionally long time.
Although females outnumber the male U.S. population, this gender imbalance is not representative in most legislatures locally, statewide, or federally.
We need a fighter in the Colorado state house who will defend our healthcare rights and access to them. We need an elected official to protect and strengthen women’s rights and autonomy over their bodies. We need to make an informed vote. Until we reach the point of equal gender representation in all levels of elected government, my vote will be cast for candidates who truly vote in the interest of women and their rights, especially regarding healthcare.
His campaign motto is “Freedom for All,” including women, and their right to choose. HD58 candidate Kuns respectfully understands this sensitive issue and will not take it lightly when challenged on the statehouse floor.
Western Slope women are free to make their own choices and must elect candidates who will defend those choices. We need a women’s rights champion in these uncertain times and with so many issues at stake.
My choice to represent the women of our district is Kevin Kuns for Colorado HD58. Proudly mark your ballot for Kevin Kuns.