Lauren Boebert is a warrior

With the real prospect of losing our country, our culture, our Constitution and our Bill of Rights, we need a million warriors in the fight to keep America.

Let me tell you about one.

That warrior is Lauren Boebert. Owning and running a small business, Lauren is invested in free market capitalism that built America.

Lauren’s small business is called “Shooters Grill” in Rifle, Colorado. She and her employees open carry for safety and in support of our Second Amendment.

She advocates for limited, fiscally responsible government for our towns, counties and federally.

Boebert believes in life at conception, all personal freedoms explicit in the Bill of Rights and securing all borders to maintain America as a nation and a country of law and order.

We are currently energy independent. Lauren backs all efforts to remain that way by continued fracking and natural gas and oil exploration.

Lauren is a leader in her community, a wife, a mother to four sons and a fervent believer in school choice.

Government was put into place to protect our families, to address and defend us from all threats to our persons, our property, our freedom to worship, to speak our minds, to write our opinions and to remain safe and secure in or out of our homes. She believes no entity, no politician, no government has the right to limit our freedoms expressed in the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Please vote for Boebert to represent Colorado’s 3rd District. We need her voice, her patriotism and her devotion to serve the country she loves.

Sondra Conner

Deer Trail, Elbert County

