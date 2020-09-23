Lauren Boebert is a warrior
With the real prospect of losing our country, our culture, our Constitution and our Bill of Rights, we need a million warriors in the fight to keep America.
Let me tell you about one.
That warrior is Lauren Boebert. Owning and running a small business, Lauren is invested in free market capitalism that built America.
Lauren’s small business is called “Shooters Grill” in Rifle, Colorado. She and her employees open carry for safety and in support of our Second Amendment.
She advocates for limited, fiscally responsible government for our towns, counties and federally.
Boebert believes in life at conception, all personal freedoms explicit in the Bill of Rights and securing all borders to maintain America as a nation and a country of law and order.
We are currently energy independent. Lauren backs all efforts to remain that way by continued fracking and natural gas and oil exploration.
Lauren is a leader in her community, a wife, a mother to four sons and a fervent believer in school choice.
Government was put into place to protect our families, to address and defend us from all threats to our persons, our property, our freedom to worship, to speak our minds, to write our opinions and to remain safe and secure in or out of our homes. She believes no entity, no politician, no government has the right to limit our freedoms expressed in the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Please vote for Boebert to represent Colorado’s 3rd District. We need her voice, her patriotism and her devotion to serve the country she loves.
Sondra Conner
Deer Trail, Elbert County
Mz. Conner, please. You insult the intelligence of your fellow Coloradans, with your "Power of the Gun" ideology. No one has the right to wear a gun and consider themselves judge, jury, and executioner. Considering Boebert's background, which you describe, does not mention her experience in Political Science, Economics, or even Civics are we to assume that she has none. She hasn't shown it in public.
Boebert can live in her fantasy world, but I want a Qualified Congressperson. Fear is a strong driving cause given to us by the Republicans to make you be paranoid. I am unafraid and live in the same world. Truth matters...from the top down. On that note, be an AMERICAN and vote for the AMERICANS, not for a False flag patriot, like (Comrade) Trump . Has Boebert served? She needs to enlist so she can learn leadership, history, and POLITICS. Not like Corporal Heelspurs, who never served; even as President.
Cory Gardener is in lockstep, with Trump, and Boebert is clueless. Vote For America! Vote Hickenlooper, BIDEN, and the Lady who made Brett Cavanaugh cry!
P.S., In my haste, I neglected to mention what a great candidate Barbara Mitch-Bush is and how she will serve us well, in the adult world of Congress.
