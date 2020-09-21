Lauren Boebert is the right choice
Lauren Boebert, running for the District 3 congressional seat in Colorado, seems to be a burr under the saddles of some folks who are not accustomed to dealing with an unconventional candidate so sincerely and openly committed to liberty and freedom.
Additionally, since Boebert recently defeated a multi-term incumbent in the primary election, there are some who still may be coming to grips with her victory and with the true importance of this election to our district, our state and our country. She could also be viewed, no doubt, as a potential burr under the saddles of some politicians in Washington, D.C., who have been “riding the fence” for far too long.
It is obvious that Boebert, a mom of four boys and a restaurant owner, is a staunch advocate for the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights and is willing to fight for the preservation of both in our country. If you have an opportunity, I urge you to attend one of Boebert’s campaign rallies; you may be surprised that there are still people willing to strongly state their core beliefs and propose actual solutions for the difficulties that envelop our nation at this time. I also encourage you to visit her website (laurenforcolorado.com) or her Facebook page, where you will find additional information which may just convince you that Lauren is the right choice for our District 3 congressional seat. It is time to stand up, stand strong, and be counted!
Rebecca D. Waugh
Montrose
