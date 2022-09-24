Learn the 5 Ps, Rep. BoebertProper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance.
It’s obvious from Lauren Boebert’s recent appearances that she’s never learned them. This isn’t new and shouldn’t be a surprise to her constituents, but it should signal to us that it’s time to send her home. She’s had two years to learn how to prepare for public speaking in her role as our Representative, yet she hasn’t put in the effort to do so.
If her appearance at the Truth & Liberty Coalition’s conference where she didn’t know what “wanton killing” is, or even how to pronounce it correctly doesn’t prove how poorly she prepares, what will? Hadn’t she read that passage from Romans 1:28-32 before? Let’s say she hadn’t. Well, who wrote that speech for her? Why didn’t she practice it first or ask the author what “wanton killing” means before she embarrassed herself?
By the way, Lauren, it means merciless; “wonton” is a Chinese dumpling.
Lauren didn’t prepare well for the debate with Adam Frisch, either. Instead, she acted like the show pony she is by taking on the debate moderator first! Instead of debating issues that are important to us, she relied on vilifying Nancy Pelosi (that means making slanderous and abusive statements, Lauren). I believe it’s further proof of her lack of preparation and lack of interest in serving her constituents. It’s all about what’s in the best interest for her TV career.
I’m tired of her grandstanding and reality TV attention getting stunts, or as Adam Frisch coined it, “angertainment.” That word isn’t in the dictionary yet, but once it is I’m sure there will be a picture of Lauren alongside it. That, or a video link to her “wonton killing” speech.