Learn the 5 Ps, Rep. BoebertProper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance.

It’s obvious from Lauren Boebert’s recent appearances that she’s never learned them. This isn’t new and shouldn’t be a surprise to her constituents, but it should signal to us that it’s time to send her home. She’s had two years to learn how to prepare for public speaking in her role as our Representative, yet she hasn’t put in the effort to do so.



Tags