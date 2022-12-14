I was privileged to witness Delta County’s CD3 recount on Dec. 7 and 8. As with my poll watching and ballot counting experiences in November, I was impressed with the professionalism and dedication to detail of Delta County Clerk Teri Stephenson, her staff, and the election judges.
Also observing were rotating members of the Delta Republican party, an employee of the Colorado Secretary of State’s (SOS) office, and an employee of South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson’s office.
It was interesting to learn that those last two folks were there because the SOS can observe any counts/recounts as part of their responsibilities, and that the minority party can also send someone to observe counts/recounts. Given that the CD3 race was never this close before, I could understand their interest!
Each election judge (one Republican and one Democrat) first filled out 10 test ballots to test the ballot counting machine. These were scanned into the machine to verify the count and to verify the “votes” which the judges verified before moving on. Each agreed that the ballot counting machine counted their test ballots correctly. Then the real counting began!
The judges took turns feeding the ballot counting machine, and they and Teri participated in determining voter intent if that intent wasn’t clear; for example, if neither candidate was voted for, or a legitimate or illegitimate write-in candidate was chosen (Marina Zimmerman versus Snoopy, for example).
It took almost two full days to recount the 16,123 ballots but they got it done! I learned so much from doing this and encourage everyone to volunteer as a poll watcher or election judge so that you can see just what’s involved and how secure the process is.