Let’s celebrate advances in science and medicine
This Sunday Christians will celebrate Easter Day. Whether this supernatural event actually happened is a matter for religious faith, and only about 25% of the world’s 8 billion people do believe it.
Let’s celebrate advances in science and medicine
This Sunday Christians will celebrate Easter Day. Whether this supernatural event actually happened is a matter for religious faith, and only about 25% of the world’s 8 billion people do believe it.
I propose that we also celebrate “Ether Day," an event that actually took place on Oct. 16, 1846, when William Morton successfully demonstrated ether anesthesia to doctors and students at a Boston hospital. While the benefits of the supernatural Easter are restricted to Christians, the discovery of anesthesia benefited people of all religions – and of no religion.
With freedom from pain during surgery, we now enjoy the amazing achievements of surgical science and technology in curing injury and disease, something the Gospel writers could only dream of.
Another day worthy of celebration is Oct. 24, 1859, the publication date for Darwin’s “Origin of Species” book. This work, by bravely breaking religious superstitions, set in motion much of the subsequent progress in biology. While Bible believers argued over whether the dinosaurs were on Noah’s ark, scientists have discovered DNA, sequenced our human genome, are learning to harness stem cells that could cure blindness and paralysis, and may be close to the final cure for cancer.
Your grandparents may remember a date that deserves celebration: On March 26, 1953, Dr. Salk announced the successful development of a vaccine against paralytic polio. According to the Gospel stories, Jesus healed just a handful of paralyzed people. That is trivial compared to the millions of cases of paralysis prevented by the polio vaccine.
I think non-believers should be granted the right to see the humor in churches on Easter morning filled with worshippers hoping for eternal life who don’t know what to do with themselves on a rainy weekend afternoon.
I am sure, however, that while they are singing and praying, thousands of dedicated scientists around the world are turning the keys to their labs on Easter morning to work on experiments that may eventually result in cures for Alzheimer’s, MS, cancer, and a host of other dreaded diseases. Who is making better use of their time?
Al Read
Montrose
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.