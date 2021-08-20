Kudos to Lillard
I have an elderly mother with dementia who lives in Montrose with her caregiver. I was recently unable to reach her and became concerned after two days, so I contacted the Montrose Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Gene Lillard himself called me, and thereafter I had three other officers contact me to make sure that everything was OK with my mother. They were all very helpful, concerned, accountable and everything anyone could hope for in a public servant. What a great group of people working for your community!
The world would be a better place if all Sheriff/Police departments were this good.
Bryan Spofford, MD
Denver
Is Montrose much different from mountain communities?
I am not a real estate professional, responding to the MDP article : “Frenetic real estate market exacerbating teacher shortage.”
First, I do not believe Montrose is an inexpensive place to live. Although home interest rates remain low not everyone can be painted with the same financial brush. So, I recently looked at the Denver home buying market.
Colorado Springs seemed similar, and, in both cases, it appeared to me that there is a shortage of resale homes on the market. Trying to get into a new construction home in Denver seems almost prohibitive and is a story unto itself. I also looked at what a $425,000 home resale might look like in Denver. Of course, I cannot describe all the details that go into house valuations but what I found is that $425,000 can be a 50-year-old house, not in the best of condition.
The $425,000 price was the asking price and then the competitive bidding kicked in. It did not seem unusual in the Denver market to get 10 to 30 offers over a weekend depending on the details the new listing had to offer. What does all this mean to our Montrose real estate market?
Some of our houses in our market may be considered to be a bargain compared to the same house in Denver and other cities to an out-of-town buyer from “anywhere USA.” Depending on the individual’s equity position the buyer may be able to pocket a lot of money in the price difference. Other issues also may be a factor when buying a house.
Generally, younger first-time home buyers starting out struggle to get into a house no matter where they live. Market-based rents are just as competitive as anything else and have their own plusses and minuses. In general, most investors will try to get the highest and best prices the market will bear. We also have other factors such as the availability of outdoor activities and skiing within driving distance. Montrose population demographics and associated income sources may also be a huge factor.
Is Montrose much different than other mountain communities? As far as school district salaries go, I think a published chart of “all positions’’ including administrative staff, secretaries, teacher salaries, and benefits would be another story in itself and be a shocker that not everyone is paid poorly in the continuing saga, “As Montrose Turns.”
As always what we know is important. House valuations have increased. What we do not know can be both critical and enlightening.
Jim Anderson
Montrose
Shame on your trash
What a pleasure my bike ride up Kinikin was this morning! There was a mountain of bagged trash that some group (please identify yourself to receive credit) put exceptional effort into cleaning up on the section of road about 1/4 mile east of the South Canal. (Hopefully, the county will haul the bags to the landfill?) Please accept my heartfelt gratitude.
In the distant future, archaeologists will excavate our civilization and wonder why we lined our roads with plastic and aluminum.
Julie Smith
Montrose
