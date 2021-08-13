Making change
I believe the American school system is the best in the world, but one skill that our students are lacking is making change.
Recently I had breakfast at a fast food restaurant. My order came to $6.24. I gave the young cashier $10.25 thinking I would get back four one-dollar bills and a penny. No, he handed me a hand full of coins, $ 3.81, change for the $10.25 I gave him. I said that is not what I wanted, which seemed to confuse him so he called a supervisor. She said they couldn’t give me four one-dollar bills bills and a penny because that wasn’t what the register showed I was owed.
I am afraid we don’t have many future Einsteins if today’s students can’t handle simple transactions like making change.
Bob Strong
Montrose
Where’s the threat?
Reading the article by Denny Huffman in the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, I’d think that if I walked anywhere near a national park I would be gassed by an oil or gas well. I challenge him to show me one uncapped well anywhere that would be a threat to me or anything around it.
Steve Thomas
Montrose
Equal talent deserves equal billing
Regarding “Pollo wins AJGA,” by Stephen Woody, Montrose Daily Press, Aug. 6, front-page headline:
Talk about burying the lede — there were two winners at the City of Montrose-sponsored AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) tournament, both with remarkable, jaw-dropping golf heroics last Wednesday and Thursday at the Bridges. Yet the front-page headline worthy exaltation of the boy’s division record-breaking achievement failed to include a reference to the women’s division winner (Montgomery Ferreira). A petite bundle of focus and determination, she golfed her ball on the third and final day to a brilliant, come from way behind, one-stroke victory to win the women’s division with an improbable round of 62. This remarkable achievement was relegated to Page 3 coverage.
Both golfers showed the kind of grit and grace under pressure that inspires not just golf fans but entire families on the true spirit of competition. It seems that the lessons learned from athletic performances, setting records to be sure, but also an epic comeback along with good sportsmanship, would merit equal space, front-page attention.
Alfred Gilchrist
Montrose
School district decision on masks puts kids at risk
The recent decision by Montrose school district to drop mask mandates is putting our students and staff at risk. Until the students and staff have been vaccinated they are at risk for contracting and spreading COVID and to ignore the serious consequences is unconscionable.
There will be students, parents and staff at the recent crowded enrollment rooms for junior high (middle school) and high school where virtually no masks were worn and a high percentage were not vaccinated who will become infected and it was preventable by following CDC simple guidelines stating: “People who are not vaccinated should wear a mask indoors in public places at all levels of community transmission. CDC also recommends people who are vaccinated should continue to wear a mask in areas that may be places of high transmission.” (CDC update July 27.)
Following these guidelines will protect our children.
Kathleen Koeltzow
Montrose
Democrats need to wake up
A Fox News poll recently showed that 59% of Democrat voters now favor socialism over capitalism. Confirmation is seen by voting trends among Democrats at all levels. This is especially true among Democratic politicians, in the news media, in public education, and in corporate America. How are we to understand this?
It is certainly not a reflection of Democrats recognizing historical truth — quite the opposite. Ever since the 1917 Russian Communist/socialist revolution, socialism has proven to be a miserable failure. In a minority of cases, it has produced pathetic economic results. In most cases, it has been economically disastrous, enforced by brutal, self-serving tyrannies responsible for the murder of millions upon millions of people in the 20th century (e.g., Russia, China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, etc.) That’s socialism’s true record.
Some say this couldn’t happen in the U.S. since we have a constitution to protect our human rights. Therefore, socialism can succeed here. However, remember that the U.S.S.R. also had a constitution that “guaranteed” basic human rights, but it wasn’t worth the paper it was written on. Words on paper mean only what those in power want them to mean. Lacking a proper understanding of history and original intent, the U.S. public has mutely stood by as our constitution has already been shredded by corrupt politicians and judges. Remember Pelosi contemptuously ripping apart the president’s State of the Union message on national TV.
This trend is accelerating with the frauds of Critical Race Theory, Black Lives Matter, Marxism, open borders, gender equity, homosexuality, etc. being aggressively peddled at every level of society. The polls and voting trends indicate that most Democrats, like blind lemmings, are buying these lies. Hopefully these zombie-like Biden disciples will wake up before they, like their Soviet predecessors, afflict America with a bloody tombstone reading R.I.P.
Mike Martin
Montrose
