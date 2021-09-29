School board is not the place for smoke and mirrors issues
I attended Pizza and Politics to get to know current and potential school board candidates. On that note, the school board is a non-partisan entity or at least should be. As a taxpayer, an educator, and most importantly a parent; I believe having a strong school board impacts our children and community. Jeff Bachman who is running unopposed stated Eric Kelley stepped up when no one else did. He praised Sarah Fishering for her research and questioning. The diversity and consistency of a collaborative board enhances the functionality of the school district.
Courtney Lloyd repeatedly talked about the “slate” of Schieldt and Neal along with herself. This concerns me as they spoke vehemently about CRT, comprehensive sex education, and should the school board accept or comply with the governors executive orders. Critical race theory is not taught K through 12. Sex education has been taught since the 1920s in public schools since Congress passed the Chamberlain-Kahn Act in 1918. Failing to obey executive orders issued could result in both criminal and civil liability. Our schools cannot afford these far-fetched smoke and mirror issues to become detrimental to our schools.
As a parent and educator, I am interested in candidates who care about children, respect teachers and value education. My suspicion continues to grow about this “slate” of Schieldt, Neal, and Lloyd. They have each spent $1,500 of their personal funds with a clear and apparent agenda.
Our school is not a place for this malarkey. We have to take care of our kids and our community. Think of Mr. Bachman, an unopposed candidate, who is in the trenches already, and his clear and reasonable logic. This isn’t a popularity contest but the state of every child’s educational career.
Ellen McHugh Angeles
Montrose
Interior makes a bad move
Regarding the move back to DC of BLM office:
The undoing of Trump policy. Seems as though 300 choosing not come here would indicate a lot of top-heavy people more concerned with not having the benefits of a finer cultured lifestyle. It has been an objective of people living here in the West would like to be represented here. I believe people here saw a glimpse of hope of that happening. I’m somewhat surprised that the new department head from New Mexico would be more enthused about it moving West. Seems other issues become more important.
A trip down through Rio Blanco County will tell you the mustang problem has become a major one. No feed at that elevation. Water is another problem, not enough to go around. People downriver want to send it their way. I believe strict water conservation needs to be implemented. How many parks and open space are enough? Houses need to have meters. We here are doing our part. We have enough problems with Eastern Slope wanting the water. In example, Director (Deb) Haaland, speaking from Denver Water, a big opponent in the water grab.
Don Stanfield
Montrose
Politicizing virus cost lives
Former President Trump recently said that instead of firing Dr. Fauci he did the opposite of what Fauci recommended. Apparently this strategy was unsuccessful as when Trump left office more than 400,000 had died from the virus and now more than 600,000 have died largely because of Trump supporters who refuse to be vaccinated, wear masks, or practice social distancing.
I think history will judge Trump harshly as his politicizing of a public health crisis and the manipulating of his supporters has contributed to the deaths of hundreds of thousands.
Dave Ryan
Montrose
