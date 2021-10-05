Wolves’ welfare is secondary to interest groups
Re: Montrose Daily Press, Friday Sept. 17, 2021 – “USFS to initiate status review of gray wolf.”
The groups requesting and supporting this review are not interested in the welfare of the wolf but what the wolf can do for them.
As wolf populations are allowed to go unchecked because they are listed as threatened or endangered the devastation to wildlife herds and domestic livestock would be catastrophic.
The major reduction of the number of these animals is what the group is hoping for. Over the years they have done all they can to stop big game hunting, keep livestock out public lands, and strive to keep humans from consuming red meat. Wolf populations unchecked would go a long way to reach those goals.
In the states where wolves have migrated to or been reintroduced, their numbers have proliferated quickly. Because of the devastation of wildlife herds and the cost to pay ranchers for their losses, the number of packs have been reduced. It is difficult to maintain a balance between predator and prey when wolves are not listed but when listed it is nearly impossible.
The West is burning because of many different reasons. For the last few years most of the western states have been working on different forms of fire mitigation to help slow the fire or lay it down.
This can be by clearcutting, thinning trees, or encouraging aspen or other flora that is not explosive in fires. There are documentaries of wildfires burning out of control in forests where livestock grazing was not allowed but become manageable in areas where grazing existed.
Cattle knock down fire ladders and slow the spread of fire. Grazing permittees are usually very good stewards of the land they have leased from federal land managers. The permittees depend on healthy land and forage every year to maintain their livelihood.
Sometimes plans pushed forward for nefarious reasons cause destructive unintended consequences.
One of these consequences for no longer having large game hunting is economics. At the present time Montrose County sees an economic driver of about $50 million per year because of hunting and fishing. Most Western Slope communities depend heavily on agricultural activities. Most of this could disappear along with millions of dollars of our economy from ranching and farming if wolves receive special protections.
Ralph W. Files
Montrose
Supports Kelley for school board
Eric Kelley is running to continue serving on the Montrose County School Board and is an outstanding choice for our votes.
Eric was appointed to his current position two years ago and has gained an understanding of what board responsibilities are and what they are not. He serves on the facilities/master capital plan committee and has a thorough understanding of district policies and functions. He has learned that his job is not to micromanage school personnel but to ensure that there are competent people in positions of authority and to support those officials as they work together for the good of our schools. His mantra is “doing what’s best for all children.”
Eric is a Colorado native, married to wife Audra for 23 years, father of a sophomore at Montrose High and a freshman at CMU, and has operated his barber business in our town since 2007. If you have visited his shop at 4 Brown Road you will know that he is proud of his six years in the United States Army. His patriotism is on display in his collection of military memorabilia. His dad was a barber before him and instilled conservative values and a solid work ethic in Eric. He has no hidden agenda and only seeks to serve our schools to the best of his ability for the next four years. I sincerely hope that you will help me elect this fine man to our school board.
Don R. Gladwell
Montrose
