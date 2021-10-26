Let's get over voter fraud
All I read in the papers and hear on the news is continued whining about the fraud in the 2020 election. It’s been almost a year; several recounts have been done; no fraud was discovered in any of them, including those in conservative states. When will they let go of all the conspiracy theories and drivel about the "Big Lie"? It is so tiring and nauseating to continue to have their ignorance and stupidity headlined in the papers and on the news every day.
Checking the results of the election on the NPR website, Biden won by seven million votes. The Republicans gained 10 seats in the House, many more than expected. The Republicans didn’t maintain their majority in the Senate, but the Democrats only gained three seats, which didn’t give them a majority other than Vice President Harris’ vote. The Republicans instigating the filibuster puts a damper on everything the Democrats want to accomplish.
My question is: if the ballots were altered, changed, destroyed, miscounted or in general fraudulently handled why then did the Republicans gain seats in the House and retain so many incumbents? If the Democrats had truly messed with the voting machines and ballots for president, why didn’t they also mess with the same machines and ballots to make sure the Dems won the majority in the Senate and gain more votes in the House? Common sense tells me that no fraud was committed.
To alter the votes of seven million voters to put Biden in the White House would have been a monumental task and would have required fraud in several cities across the country. Just not possible. Only a fool would think it could be done.
Holly von Helms
Montrose
Alec Baldwin disregarded basic gun safety
As anyone who has taken basic gun training will tell you, there are three main rules of gun safety.
1. Treat every gun as if it is loaded at all times including after you have checked it yourself.
2. Never point a gun at a person you do not intend to shoot; be very aware of where the gun is pointed. This is true of all firearms.
3. Keep your finger off the trigger unless you are ready to fire the gun.
Alec Baldwin disregarded all three of these basic rules.
He obviously did not check the lethal weapon himself and just presumed it was safe.
He pointed it at another person as indicated by the fact that it hit her. We presume that he had no malice in heart.
He had his finger on the trigger and discharged the gun when his finger should have been on the trigger guard.
In my opinion, he should be indicted for the crime of involuntary manslaughter.
Maybe if he is, some of the anti-gun people will realize that there is a good reason for gun training.
Rick Bleier
Montrose
The Dems' agenda
In reference to Jodi Wooden’s recent letter, “Everyone has an agenda” — I couldn’t agree more. So, I thought I would share the Montrose County Democrats agenda.
Our agenda is to support the candidates who have the qualifications to be on our school board. Current school board candidates Sarah Fishering and Eric Kelly have done an amazing job of helping to guide our students through a difficult time none of us have seen in our lifetimes.
They both have been responsible for facilitating a budget at a time when school funds have been reduced in our district due to nearly two years in a pandemic. They both have kids in our public school system — and, oh by the way, neither are Democrats. Both deserve to be reelected for jobs well done.
We also support Alice Murphy, a distinguished teacher in Olathe for 35 years whose kids attended Montrose County schools. She would be an excellent board member with knowledge and expertise in curriculum, getting parents involved, and empathy for the challenges teachers face. These three folks have experience and are independent thinkers.
What we don’t support is a slate of Republican candidates who have been openly endorsed and promoted by some local GOP leaders. Who only showed up for a Republican candidate forum where they felt safe and where it seemed questions were given ahead of time since all had scripted similar answers.
We don’t support candidates whose only qualification is to promote misguided political and social ideologies and support questionable conspiracy theories.
The Montrose Democratic Party does have an agenda, to help get the right people elected to ensure the wellbeing of our children, teachers, and schools. It sure seems like the correct agenda and certainly is non-partisan.
Kevin Kuns
Montrose
Chair, Montrose County Democratic Party
Climate action needed now
This is no time to slack off or drag our heels. The climate crisis is alive and well, even in Colorado. Our record heat, drought, aggressive fires, etc. are only starting to be felt unless we act with haste. Greg Walcher's editorial in the (Grand Junction) Daily Sentinel about us not yet ready for a rapid green transition is misleading and defeatist. What we least need is stagnation.
Americans have a history of stepping up to the plate and denying the so-called impossible. Just one well known challenge was that of President Kennedy's challenge of landing men on the moon within the decade. Just as that was accomplished we can still retain hope of reversing our severe greenhouse gas pollution if we act aggressively, and not bow to the political or moneyed stagnators.
Wayne Quade
Montrose