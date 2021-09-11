Biden proves he’s the worst
We have now seen the effects of a mentally challenged man whose only purpose was to do the opposite of anything than his predecessor did. Joe Biden is the worst president we have had and has proven so in less than seven months. He is way worse than Obama or Carter have ever been, unless Obama is still calling the shots. He has made decisions contrary to his military leaders and thousands of Americans and others from around the world are at the will of the Taliban who have rarely restrained themselves from violence.
The Taliban now has our weapons and can share with their Russian and Chinese friends. This is a disaster that may last for eternity. Biden left from his vacation only long enough to make a speech, take no questions and return to his vacation at Camp David. He blames many but says the buck stops with him. What a phony. When he finally returns to Washington, D.C., he has a speech about COVID with not a word about the disaster he has created in Afghanistan.
This was to be expected when when Bob Gates (who was in the Obama Administration with Joe Biden) said that Biden has been on the wrong side nearly every foreign policy issue for 40 years. He was against taking out Osama bin Laden, but claims it as one of has triumphs. The US had a small force left in Afghanistan and no deaths in a year and a half. Is Biden going to pull troops out of Korea, Japan and Germany next?
Its not bad enough that inflation and the national debt are out of control, with the Progressive wish list only starting. That Biden who has fought American oil and gas is asking OPEC to produce more. That he stopped the Keystone pipeline that would safely bring oil from Canada but pulled sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany and Europe. The southern border is being overran with unknown people crossing the border with a near 20% COVID infection rate and over 200,000 illegals a month. Not a thing is being done to the mobs of millions that ransacked and burned our cities in the 2020 riots.
The only thing scarier is that the line of progression to the presidency includes worse people than Biden. God help us all. What is one positive action in his seven months in office?
Ed Moreland
Montrose
Ouray rodeo remembers fallen soldiers
A big thank-you to the Ouray County Rodeo Association. Thirteen riders on horseback leading 13 riderless horses came into the arena and the name, a short story about each soldier who died for all of us in Afghanistan in the last episode with the Taliban. Such a personal and beautiful tribute to these soldiers! So much patriotism in the arena and bleachers. It was a tearful experience.
One thing about rodeos you are going to encounter prayer, flags,moments of silence and so much respect for God and country. I am thankful we lived and raised our kids that way. Five generations have been on the Weber Ranch and has it been in the family 70 years.
Barbara Weber
Montrose
‘The Ambulance Down in the Valley’
I have found that should a I step away from the rancorous arguments, regarding mask mandates and mandatory vaccines, and watch from the sidelines if you will; I can much more clearly see the different perspectives fighting for my time and attention.
For me an objective view, not influenced by personal feelings or opinions in considering and representing facts, often leads me to the simplest solutions frequently found staring me squarely in the face. As I sit here and write this, school has only been back in session about two weeks. Already many parents, teachers and staff have received notification from Central Office’s COVID Response Team (CRT) that they have had prolonged close contact with an individual confirmed positive for COVID-19. This is followed by reasonable information about the need to quarantine and the opportunity for free COVID testing through Montrose County School District.
So as I thought about this notice and held it up against my view from the sidelines, I’m left with the feeling that masks and vaccines would have saved MCSD and their CRT from sending out “after the fact” notices of exposure and offerings of free tests (which frankly must be being paid by someone somewhere)? Honestly the argument against masks and vaccines seems almost laughable, if only it was humorous. The whole discussion reminded of this delightful poem that I saw so artfully performed by John Denver, The Ambulance Down in the Valley — https://youtu.be/Y33eh8XJYDU
I wonder if trying to prevent an incidence of COVID from happening isn’t better than picking up patients at the bottom of the hill?
David Gann
Montrose
Gigantic lies from the left
This is the administration the media sold us in 2020 — “the adults are in charge again”; “Build Back Better Biden”; “return to a state of normalcy”; “let the healing begin”; blah, blah, blah.
It was all a gigantic lie of course, and it only took Biden a few months to prove it. Despite having an unlimited amount of time to prepare an orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden’s military fled in a disorderly panic from a weaker enemy without notice to our allies, abandoning thousands as hostages, gifting the terrorists $85 billion of sophisticated weaponry, and even hindering the escape of some of those hostages.
Adding insult to injury, Biden and company continually lied to the American people about how the withdrawal would go and the abandoning of Americans. Attempts to spin it as an “extraordinary success” implies Biden is a genius for a precipitous withdrawal that caused more service members’ deaths than the last several years of combat with the Taliban. Attempts to conflate the popular decision to exit Afghanistan with Biden’s incompetent execution of that policy only confirms how stupid liberals think the American people really are.
Afghanistan is the most recent of Biden’s self-inflicted disasters. Democrats are apparently fine with the insanity of spending trillions that we don’t have and igniting uncontrolled inflation, abandoning the defense of our southern border, destroying our energy independence (soaring fuel prices), and defunding police and the resultant crime waves in Democratic controlled cities.
These are the same Democrats that applaud trashing state voter ID statutes as “Jim Crow” and favor Pelosi’s bill to federalize elections. They look the other way when Biden absolves China of responsibility for the worldwide pandemic they unleashed, and are not concerned when Biden claims our greatest terrorist threat is from “white nationalists” (meaning the conservative half of America of all races opposing their tyranny).
The left keeps insisting that we reject or ignore clear and convincing evidence and embrace their crazy falsehoods. From the Trump/Russian collusion fantasy and concocted claims about Hunter Biden’s laptops being “Russian disinformation”, to ongoing efforts to cast an America that is the most free and fair nation in the world as a nation riddled with “systemic” racist oppression, liberals truly believe we will ignore the truth before our very eyes and accept their lies as truth. They want you to believe the Titanic was a success because the life boats worked.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Open message to Joe Biden
As we wake to real devastation, your selfish and destructive decisions have left humanity holding in their arms and their heavy, painful hearts today, we ask you, Joe Biden: How could you? Why would you?
You have gifted the most brutal and barbaric thugs alive in this time with the greatest and most powerful weapons of war ever created. No group of humanity on this planet can escape the savage killing sprees you have unleashed on innocent people by a terrorist group who celebrated and rejoiced at watching hardworking innocent people jump to their death from the tower in New York City 20 years ago.
Joe Biden: How could you and why would you?
You confirmed to us that you knew there were 11,500 American citizens and citizens who aided and protected us through the war in Afghanistan still waiting to escape there before they would be tortured and brutally killed. Now you ask us to celebrate with you that you have gotten 5,000 of them out before your false and personally fabricated deadline you chose, as if his was a success.
Joe Biden: How could you and why would you?
You blindsided our allies from other countries by playing games, surprising them with your secret and sudden pullout of our military and the immediate collapse of the stability in Afghanistan, while their citizens were still there with their lives at risk. You destroyed the credibility of the U.S.A.
Joe Biden: How could you and why would you?
May the look in the eyes of the abandoned service dogs and bomb detection dogs who worked as warriors with our brave military to save lives haunt you every time you close your eyes. You betrayed and abandoned them for no good reason, with plenty of room on nearly empty planes as your precious deadline approached.
May you see the deep stares in the eyes of the helpless, hard-working dogs as they ask, Joe Biden: How could you and why would you?
May you hear all of the screams and cries of your victims left behind to be raped, beaten, tortured and brutally beheaded just so you could celebrate a fabricated date of your choosing.
Joe Biden: How could you and why would you?
Jeanie Brooks
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.