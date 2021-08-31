I am not a regular reader of the Mirror but read the article mentioned by Dave Stockton's letter to editor the day the new issue appeared. I found the original article that day and again today after reading Mr. Stockton's letter. It was there both times.
How can Mr. Stockton form an opinion over something he never read? Like most everything, there are two sides to the story and then there is the truth.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
Dishonoring a memorial
On the morning of Feb. 23, 1945, I was sitting in a landing craft at the base of Mt. SURIBACHI , IWO JIMA, watching the Marines when they reached the top of the volcano. We cheered when we saw them, then in a few minutes we saw our flag had been raised. At that time we had no idea what this would mean or that there would be a memorial made honoring this event . That memorial made me proud to be an American, but this Afghanistan debacle has made me feel like a whipped dog.
When I saw the picture of the Taiiban posing in the same way as our Marines on that memorial, it made me sick. How could we have allowed these dregs of humanity to humiliate us in this way. How could our president not know more about what our enemies are doing?
I am not very optimistic about our future with this president.
Bob Strong
Montrose
Tragic loss and a request
I saw on the news a candlelight vigil was held for Rylee McCollum at Demoret Park on Monday evening. What a tragic loss. Sadly this is not the first young person with connections to Montrose as is displayed on the plaque beneath the flag there to lose his life in the service to our country. My only request would be if candles are in use in future vigils, please have a way to contain the wax as it is spread all over Demoret Park and now the city bears the expense of cleaning it up.
