Dems, and 21 Republicans, deliverOn Nov. 15, President Biden signed the historic bipartisan Infrastructure Bill into law.
These are the benefits that Colorado will receive from this bill. Coloradans are blessed to have four Democrats in the US House of Representatives who voted in favor of the bill: Jason Crow, Joe Neguse, Diana DeGette, and Ed Perlmutter.
• $3.7 billion to improve highways and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.
• $916 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state.
• A minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across Colorado, including providing access to the at least 85,000 Coloradans who currently lack it.
• 1,282,000 (or 22% of) Coloradans will also be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
• $688 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.
• $35 million over five years to protect against wildfires.
• $57 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state. We in Colorado will also have the opportunity to apply for the 2.5 (Billion) dollars in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.
• $16 million to protect against cyberattacks.
• $432 million over five years to improve Colorado airports.
Republican Representatives Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn need to explain to their constituents why they would vote “Yes” on a $2 trillion tax giveaway for billionaires, but adamantly oppose supporting the hard-working families in their districts. Meanwhile, when Congresswoman Lauren Boebert isn’t being cruel and bigoted, screaming on the House floor and making an embarrassment of herself, she should explain why she opposes cutting taxes for working families.
Kevin Kuns
Montrose County Democratic Party chairman
Plethora of volunteers shows Montrose is caring communityI truly miss the camaraderie of the sit-down (Thanksgiving) Community Dinner. However, we were able to secure a delivery driver position. It was wonderful. We were able to deliver to a disabled veteran, the caretaker of a very sick woman and last, but not least, a dear widower friend.
We live in wonderful community, the dinner actually had too many volunteers. Congratulate yourselves, Montrose, on your warm, caring and loving attitude.
I am sorry for the volunteers that were not able to have positions, because it was a wonderful experience. What a place we are fortunate enough to live in — too many volunteers. Go, Montrose!
Tammy Blennis
Montrose
Far right devolves with attack on Big BirdThe far right has finally devolved into child-like behavior.
Big Bird had the audacity to state that he had received the COVID vaccine and his wing was a little sore. According to Business Insider: “Texas Senator Ted Cruz critically responded to Big Bird’s tweet, accusing the character of promoting propaganda.”
Newsmax, Fox, and other right-wing pundits tweeted criticizing the Sesame Street character, calling it propaganda also. No one had an issue in 1972 when Big Bird got a measles shot, but Nixon was the president and Fox, Newsmax, etc. didn’t exist.
This got me thinking about “promoting propaganda.” I have a number of clients and acquaintances that have told me they “homeschool” their children as they don’t want them “indoctrinated” by public school. When I asked them if they sent their children to Sunday or Bible school, they said yes. They didn’t or don’t get the irony and hypocrisy.
A search for Bible School lessons will give you more than 71 million results. There are programs for preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school, teens, tweens, girls, etc.
If I recall correctly from catechism exposure at an early age, the “teaching” went something like this: “Who made you? God made me. Who made the world? God made the world.” When I asked “Who made God?” I was told I couldn’t ask that question. Don’t get me started on Noah, Hell, The Rapture, Satan, or Fear of God, or women’s rights.
Question: “What’s your definition of propaganda?”
Big Bird encouraging children to get measles or COVID vaccinations on top of the other multiple vaccinations that are required to go to school is not propaganda. It’s common sense. Ted Cruz’s children attend St. John’s School in Houston. They require seven vaccinations covering 11 diseases. Unfortunately, not the COVID vaccine. Not yet.
Craig S. Chisesi
Rifle