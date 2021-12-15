Enough is enough I’ve been trying to figure out what it would take for the voters of the 3rd Congressional District of Colorado to be embarrassed or say “enough is enough” when it comes to our attention-addicted Representative Boebert. Defying DC rules about carrying a gun? Supporting the “Big Lie” that the election was rigged? Wearing a dress at Mar-a-Lago with DJT that has a large written vulgar statement against President Biden? Nope, nope and nope. According to Colorado Newsline (Sept. 29, 2021), she has failed Coloradans in a number of ways: Her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack; Has not passed a single bill; Voted against cancer patients and military families; Zero dollars for local projects; Broke federal campaign law; Has not introduced a single bill with bipartisan support; AWOL during I-70 mudslides; Refuses to be accessible to constituents and press; Risk to responsible gun owners; Refusal to cooperate with meaningful COVID-19 recovery. Not enough? Perhaps this will finally tell you who our representative really is: After supporting Kyle Rittenhouse (who happened to shoot three people and killed two), she offered him a job. Just what we need – a gun-toting, undereducated person on Capitol Hill. Oh wait, isn’t that Boebert? But that’s not embarrassing enough. After four kids were shot in a Michigan school, she posted a Christmas photo of her and her four boys, with the boys armed with semi-automatic weapons – their Christmas presents. Not enough yet? Well, since she brought her kids into the limelight, consider this, Colorado: Two of her sons were wearing sports jerseys. Broncos? Aves? Rockies? Nope. Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders! The Raiders! Can you say tone deaf? I doubt the kids bought their own jerseys, so it’s a safe assumption that our Colorado representative doesn’t really support Colorado. Just scamming her supporters. Craig S. Chisesi Rifle Learning not to divide Listening to a recent episode of “The Engines of Our Ingenuity,” author Andrew Boyd gave a historical look at our coinage in the US and how it represents our culture. He wrote: “Liberty. Out of many, one. In God we trust. US. coins offer a fascinating perspective on American culture. US. citizens are free to act as they choose — members of a republic founded on individual liberty. Yet, e pluribus unum, it’s recognized that the many must band together as one for the common good. And though the nation strives toward the highest ideals, it constantly grapples with conflicting principles. In God we trust is a foundational belief for most Americans; but for some, it violates the separation of church and state. Yet there it appears on one of the great symbols of American power.”
As I heard this, I thought about the recent news coverage of Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert who publicly insulted Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Muslim, saying she was part of the “Jihad squad.”
What an amazing holiday gift it would be for Congresswoman Boebert to reject the divisive, acrimonious, threatening, accusation filled rhetoric of the far right, and think about the common good. E pluribus unum, a republic that stands or falls as one.
All the pseudo-patriotism I see represented by gun toting, flag flying “patriots” espousing freedom (but not for anyone with a differing opinion, religion, or color) pales in comparison with the real patriotism of someone who can work for the common good by trying to bring us together, and not divide us.
Those coins we hold in our hands represent diversity and liberty and union. We will struggle as Boyd notes with conflicting principles, but we must keep the highest ideal ... the common good.
Try walking your talk, Congresswoman Boebert, and when you talk about “this great nation,” try not to tear down what others before you have sacrificed so much to build up. Happy Holidays to one and all!
Timothy Thomas
Durango
Financing the Covid-19 pandemic recovery can also finance the Green New DealThe overall cost of the pandemic to the world’s economy is unknown. Early estimates suggest that globally, it may reach $2.7 trillion dollars. In response, governments are considering stimulus packages that will dwarf prior public finance pledges to various “green funds.”
The United States Congress has passed a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan for the American economy. There is more than just opportunism to link the climate imperative to the COVID-19 bailouts. Large-scale investments in infrastructure and energy pathways are rare, and once they are made, they become entrenched.
We cannot afford to miss this opportunity for smart, sustainable, “green” investment coupled with progressive climate policy. The Covid-19 pandemic’s economic recovery is the perfect moment to finance the new energy economy by having governments and businesses:
• Level the playing field for renewables and low-emissions energy alternatives by expanding a green energy portfolio.
• Condition public financial support to airlines on their adoption of net-zero emission commitments.
• Incorporate principles of green urbanization in municipal revitalization schemes.
• Focus economic stimulus plans on sustainable growth.
• Invest in large-scale infrastructure projects to encourage electric transportation and mass transportation.
• Encourage and incentivize new workplace norms wherein video conferences and working from home are accepted as alternatives to travel.
Peter Borgo
Montrose