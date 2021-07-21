Community boosts funds for teen cancer patients
The Montrose GOP Community Outreach Committee is honored to announce that the Tap Day for Aiden Hutto and Dariann Bushee, hosted at The Horsefly Brewery, helped raise a total of $10,422.
All funds raised go directly to Aiden and Dariann.
It was a wonderful community event and the amount of support was overwhelming to both Aiden and Dariann’s families. They are all so thankful for all the support and care.
Special thanks to The Horsefly Brewery for allowing us to put on this fundraiser. Thank you to several business owners and all the members of our community who came to Tap Day and showed support for both Aiden and Dariann.
The Outreach Committee will continue to accept cash donations, grocery and gift cards for these families as Aiden and Dariann continue with their cancer treatments.
Montrose GOP Community Outreach Committee
When will it end?
When will enough people get vaccinated to stop new virus variant spread?
Sadly, it will likely require suffering and death of children. Love for kids will finally motivate the hesitant — I hope.
Larry Heath
Montrose
When will Democrats wake up?
“Not knowing the truth makes you ignorant. Not wanting to know the truth makes you a Democrat.”
A few years back I would not have repeated such a harsh statement, but with the reality of Democrats’ actions starting with the Obama years and continuing through the present, one has to ask the question: “When will everyday Democrats wake up to the Left’s plans for the destruction of our representative republic ?
Democrats have to blatantly lie about everything Biden has done in these first months because his actions have been intentionally destructive to the American people. Crime is out of control in Democrat-run cities across this nation, clearly because of Democrat efforts to defund and demonize the police, their encouragement of BLM and Antifa’s rioting and carnage, and left-wing Soros funded DAs who refuse to prosecute. With the media constantly flattering him, Biden pretends to do something about the self-inflicted crisis by targeting gun dealers, even though an insignificant percentage (7%) of gun criminals get their weapons that way. And, even though they and everyone else knows it is a blatant lie, they come out with the talking point that it is the Republicans who have been advocating for defunding of police !
Democrats know as well as everyone else that the invasion at our border could be stopped immediately if that were the intent. The intent, however, was to create the crisis and then keep it going permanently to flood the country with government dependent voters. Meanwhile, Kamala pretends she is doing something about it.
How long are Democrats going to be OK with the Left teaching our kids it’s all about skin color and which group – oppressor or oppressed – you belong to? How long will they tolerate rampant inflation caused by unsustainable debt and money printing? How long will Democrats ignore and condone Biden family corruption? It is more than clear that Biden lied about his knowledge of son Hunter’s corrupt foreign dealings, and indeed used official resources (Air Force Two, his White House office) to carry out meetings with Hunter’s foreign business partners with Joe present.
If our two-tiered justice system spent a small fraction of the time legitimately looking at Biden family corruption as it spent smearing Trump, father and son Biden would be in jail. When will Democrats stop lying to themselves about what their once-great party is now intentionally doing to this once-great nation ?
Ed Henrie
Montrose

