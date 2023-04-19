Library board decision protects First Amendment rights
Thank you for assigning a reporter to cover the controversy over whether LGBTQ+ books and programming should be in our public library. It is an incredibly important story for our community. It is a story about protecting freedom of speech – a right guaranteed to all of us by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.
However, I am extremely discouraged that your reporter, whose very ability to write such an article and have it published in a newspaper, did not mention the First Amendment of the United States Constitution in her article. The amendment which also protects her right as a reporter and your right as an editor to publish your paper.
The First Amendment of the United States Constitution reads: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
At the April 12 library board meeting, board members, the library director and library staff referenced and read current policies, resolutions, and rationale for decisions on what to include in their collection and programming; all of which are all based on protecting our freedom of speech guaranteed by the First Amendment.
Board members also cited legal cases they reviewed concerning banning or censoring books from libraries — decisions to not ban or censor books — all based on the First Amendment. They also cited cases concerning allegations of obscenity, while not as clear because they depend on differences of opinion, ultimately the cases were decided in favor of the First Amendment. Differences of opinion are protected by the First Amendment.
The library board also recognized the concerns of community members and thanked them for their comments and invited people to continue dialogue.
I want to thank the library board, and all the library staff, for continuing to protect my freedom of speech and yours.