I read with interest Mr. Steve Mandell’s “Guest Commentary” in the July 27th edition of the Daily Press. Mr. Mandell describes himself as a “retired research professional”, which apparently makes him much smarter than we “low information voters”, as he calls us, who support Lauren Boebert.
He identifies as an independent, but clearly a Democrat philosophically. Nothing wrong with that, but let’s be totally honest about our political leanings. He does acknowledge his bias in the race for the 3rd Congressional district, but isn’t clear as to what that bias is. Is it the political issues supported by Congresswoman Boebert, or is it that he doesn’t like her style.
Just what are the issues that make Lauren Boebert so extreme in Mr. Mandell’s eyes? He doesn’t really explain that. It may be that anyone he disagrees with is an extremist. On the other hand, he describes Mrs. Boebert’s opponent, Adam Frisch, as a moderate, but there is no explanation as to what issues would make Mr. Frisch a moderate. Mr. Frisch’s business and his efforts on the city council suggest that he is a big proponent of green energy.
Nothing wrong with that, but many of us “low information voters” think that position is extreme, especially in light of the effects of the current “war on fossil fuels”. We can actually remember a few years ago when we were energy independent and gas cost $2.659/gallon and natural gas helped reduce our carbon emissions below what was required by the Paris Climate accords that we rightly withdrew from.
Now to Rep. Boebert’s record in Congress. She is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Maybe radical to Mr. Mandell, but very important to many of the law-abiding citizens of the 3rd Congressional District. She supports oil and gas exploration on public lands that will help get us back to energy independence. Radical if your agenda is to crush the oil and gas industry in favor of moving to all renewables, but not to may of us in Congressional District 3.
Lauren Boebert has a list of nine pieces of legislation that greatly benefit the 3rd CD and passed the House of Representatives. Remember, she is a freshman in the minority party. Mr. Mandell should check it out, I’m sure he would not want to be a “low information voter”.
Mr. Mandell is a member of restorethebalance.org. An organization that opposes political extremism that “fuels hatred and has promoted false conspiracies and lies”, but their web site does not explain what conspiracies and lies have been promoted. Do they consider almost three years of false accusations about Donald Trump’s collusion with Russia – yep “Russia, Russia, Russia” I’m not sure since they don’t provide any specifics to their concerns. They promote “civility and respect and just plain good manners” in our political discourse. Who can argue with that?
Then Mr. Mandell refers to Lauren Boebert supporters as “low information voters”, how civil is that when he probably doesn’t personally know too many Boebert supporters. His candidate of choice, Mr. Frisch, on his web site, discusses some of the issues he has supported as a city council member, but states his reason for running for Congress, “I’m running for Congress to replace Lauren Boebert”. He also refers to our Congresswoman as “anti-American, anti-Colorado and she is unqualified to represent the values and needs of the 3rd District”. Now how civil does that sound?
There is no doubt we need to find a way to rationally discuss the issues confronting this country, but name calling and insulting those who disagree with you is not an effective way to achieve that goal. It takes both sides to come to the table and work together to find solutions. Most of the time, neither side gets all they wanted, but that is called compromise. Too often one side considers compromise to be the other side completely agreeing with their agenda. I’ll let the readers decide which side that is.•
Ben Alexander
Montrose
Former state senator, former at-large member of the State Board of Education, former small business owner, former USAF F-111 pilot