I read with interest Mr. Steve Mandell’s “Guest Commentary” in the July 27th edition of the Daily Press. Mr. Mandell describes himself as a “retired research professional”, which apparently makes him much smarter than we “low information voters”, as he calls us, who support Lauren Boebert.

He identifies as an independent, but clearly a Democrat philosophically. Nothing wrong with that, but let’s be totally honest about our political leanings. He does acknowledge his bias in the race for the 3rd Congressional district, but isn’t clear as to what that bias is. Is it the political issues supported by Congresswoman Boebert, or is it that he doesn’t like her style.



