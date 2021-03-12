The treasures and pleasures of the Rocky Mountains
The MDP Saturday, March 6, edition, Focus B1 is a keeper, a real good and exciting show of the Rocky Mountains as we know them.
Bernice and I have traveled the entire length of the Rock Mountains, from where they drop off in to El Paso, Texas, to where they terminate at the Pelly Mountains near Watson Lake, Yukon Territory. We took a three- month trip following the RMs to Alaska ,camping in our RV, fishing, exploring and learning. Banff, Jasper National Park and Lake Isabelle, come to mind. The purpose of the trip was to visit and explore the Rocky Mountain range as much as possible. We have hundreds of slide pictures to remind us of the experience.
My first trip to Alaska was in 1946. we have been there numerous times. Another pilot and I flew a Bell 206 chopper from Portland to Fairbanks via the ocean front and Valdez in ‘64 to help mitigate the earthquake that occurred at that time. Since then I spent many weeks, months in the state on government business.
The RMs have an appeal all the way north but Colorado is blessed, as shown in the Press. My first drive over Red Mountain Pass was in 1929, in a Model A pick-um-truck driven by my Uncle Bruce Ferguson.. The road was one lane bladed, narrow, and a great experience.
Kirby Kline
Montrose
Large-scale health impact feared
There are several similarities of health impact, on a larger scale, of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home repopulation and President Biden’s opening the southern borders of our country. It is my hope others will write the president to bring this impending health problem to his attention.
Ron Henderson
Montrose
The war against Americans
I’d like to solicit opinions. Does anyone really think that it’s okay to let 3,000 illegal immigrants a day across our southern border? And to those worried about COVID: Is it OK to continue letting them in when they didn’t wear masks most of the way up here, and they certainly didn’t ‘social distance’? Was it okay to load the 108 known COVID-positive illegal immigrants into the buses taking illegals further into our interior?
Is anyone concerned about how we are greatly enriching the human “coyotes” and the drug cartels by relaxing our border security? Or about the people, especially women and children, who are being brought across our border to be sold or “rented” as sexual objects? We’re sure making it easy for purveyors of humans and drugs.
Is anyone concerned that we’ve stopped deporting most of the illegals who have committed even serious crimes? Or that our citizens face significant penalties for DUIs, driving uninsured and other offenses, but illegals seem to get a pass?
Thankfully, we don’t live on the border, but every year the border seems to get closer as more illegals make it up to our area. Yes, some of these are hardworking people who want to improve their lives. (Stop! We currently have more workers than jobs. And there is a system for legal entry.) But others want to live off a massive welfare system that we can no longer afford (Stop! $28 trillion in debt, remember?). And others come to murder, rape, beat and rob. (Stop! We already have more than enough criminals.)
So stop letting in 50,000+ people per month.
Bruce Many
Eckert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.