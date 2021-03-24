Hooray for rural electric cooperatives
If you’re reading this in Montrose County, congratulations, you’re the boss of your electric company. No kidding.
Part of our rural legacy is DMEA.
In the 20th century, rural communities couldn’t find energy suppliers to electrify them, so Congress created rural electric cooperatives to do the job and set them up to be run by their ratepayers.
That tradition is still with us today, and you and I get to vote on who runs the Delta-Montrose Electric Association.
For us to be effective owners of our electric co-op, we’ve got to know what’s going on.
Co-ops like DMEA earn good grades on providing transparent information on costs, home solar policies and board elections, while some of our regional neighbors fail miserably.
All can benefit from being held to a high standard.
New bipartisan state legislation aims to set standards for co-op transparency House Bill 21-1131.
Its sponsorship came from both Montrose and Boulder, something that can be said about precious few bills this days.
House Bill 21-1131 heads next to the Senate.
Thank you, Sen. Don Coram, for reaching across the aisle, and working on a bill that helps all Coloradans!
If you don’t live in Senate District 6, please contact your state senator and ask them to support this important bill. The future of energy is clean and local, and HB21-1131 will help move the energy grid in Colorado forward.
Kevin Kuns
Montrose
League of Women Voters works to inform public
The League of Women Voters for Montrose County (also serving Delta and Ouray counties), sponsored the “Behavioral Health and Law Enforcement: Responding Together” webinar, on March 18, 2021.
Local law enforcement and mental health professionals described their partnership using a co-response model, where law enforcement and crisis counselors respond together to emergency situations involving persons dealing with mental health crises.
A crecording of this webinar can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGk2rY1Q.
Our panel of experts included Tim Cox, patrol commander with the Montrose Police department; Ty Cox, lieutenant with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office; Laura Byard, licensed professional counselor and regional director from the Center for Mental Health (CMH) for Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties; and Katharyn Burke, licensed professional counselor and co-responder for Montrose, also with the CMH.
All our panelists are directly involved in the co-response program, but because they work for different agencies with different responsibilities and service areas, their answers provided a good understanding of how this co-response model works for Montrose county.
The CMH also partners with Delta County law enforcement to provide similar co-response services. A mobile crisis response service is also provided by the CMH for Montrose, Delta, Ouray, Gunnison, and Hinsdale counties.
We are so lucky to have these services in our community. I encourage everyone to watch the video because the more people who know about these services, the more people can be helped and the safer our community will be.
The League of Women Voters strives to educate the public about important issues. Additional information about the League and our activities can be found on our website at lwvmontrose.org.
Sincerely,
Carole Howe
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.