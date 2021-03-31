Public safety first, public safety now
Here we are near the beginning of the Little Blue Creek Canyon Project. Originally vehicle lengths were recommended at 40 feet, then 60 feet, then per a March 11 communication 65 feet. To show up for last night’s (March 24) “open house” in Gunnison and see the length extended to 70 feet is incomprehensible.
No one is accepting the fact there are 25 to 30 curves that cannot physically accommodate tractor trailers of this length.
What I did pick up from the meeting is the proposed solution of one-way traffic lights and carved in rumble strips still does not address the basic science. It does create unnecessary misery for all concerned that will use this highway and could be immediately resolved with a sensible restriction of vehicle length. Think of the money saved by not having to do this last minute “non-fix” and the additional oversight it creates.
The above proposed measures will impede an already long emergency response and jeopardize further, the chance of survival in a critical accident, make a popular motorcycle route more dangerous, and create more unbearable travel time in the least.
The Little Blue is a temporary inconvenience, traffic and commerce can still get through. It is unbelievable that the proposed solution is to disrupt and make a dangerous road more unsafe because of a project that can and should be restricted to the original scope of work on Highway 50. What are the use priorities of a road that runs through two national recreation areas?
It is time to consider the overall safety consequences of what appears to be ongoing decisions that are creating another construction project that is somehow averting ALL public input. Please share this communication with all concerned parties.
Public safety first, public safety now.
John Gregory
Gunnison
Printing Parker column was a new low
Your publishing the Washington Post writer Kathleen Parker’s article “Ron Johnson is a Racist” is a new low — for even this newspaper.
It creates the impression of your newspaper’s tacit endorsement of the article, which itself seethes with intolerance, hatred, arrogance, falsehoods, hyperbole, non sequiturs, and inflammatory and unsubstantiated rhetoric — too numerous to rebut here.
Its publication is especially egregious in light of a total lack of — even the pretense of — publishing an opposing view.
In a time when a little leadership, and an appeal to calm, tolerant, civil reason would go a long way, the Montrose Daily Press pours gasoline on the already incendiary partisanship which seriously divides this nation. It advances the preposterous proposition that anyone who might differ with you must be a “racist”… essentially rendering the term meaningless.
When everyone becomes a racist, then no one’s a racist ...
John Cossick
Montrose
Gratitude for the CORE Act
2020 was a tough year — unable to spend time indoors with others, many of us relied on the outdoors for relaxation and restoration. Being able to take a hike or bike as possible made the past year a little more bearable. I am so grateful we live in a state where pristine wilderness still exists, and it’s only a short trip to your favorite trail head or kayak launch point. And as a small business owner outside of Paonia, our public lands are the backbone of our economy.
Now we have a special opportunity to pay it forward to future generations: the House of Representatives just passed the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act as part of a public lands protection package protecting. Included in over a million acres of protection are 400,000 acres of the public lands we’ve been able to enjoy here in Colorado over the last year. These protections are also an investment in local business, making sure that our public lands that bring in revenue into our corner of the Rockies are forever protected.
These protections are good for the health of Coloradans, but also for the health of Colorado’s economy. Increased and permanent protection for public lands are an insurance policy for the many in our state that make a living as guides, outfitters, photographers, and more.
Thank you Reps. Joe Neguse, Diana Degette, Jason Crow, and Ed Perlmutter for getting this crucial bill passed in the House. Our senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, have already asked for the bill to be heard in the Senate. Let’s protect the best Colorado’s outdoors have to offer, and let’s do it now!
Alfred Eames Petersen
Paonia
A thank-you to vaccine workers
I’m writing to express my gratitude and thanks to all of the many people, organizations and agencies-local, state and federal, that made it possible for hundreds of people, myself included, to receive a vaccine today at the local Montrose County fairgrounds.
Just two months ago, I wasn’t even hopeful that vaccines would be readily available for people under 60 till late summer.
What a huge difference all the tremendous coordination and prioritization to get millions of people vaccinated quickly has made since then!
From the process of signing up for the vaccine to showing up this morning and quickly, efficiently being checked in and then led to the vaccine stations-it all went so smoothly.
It was great to see a diverse cross-section from the Montrose community all getting vaccinated. Many many thanks to everyone who is contributing to making this happen!
Jackie Corday
Montrose
Recent ‘town hall’ with Boebert was not publicized
Decisions concerning the behavior and effectiveness of anyone should not be determined by a media source.
For an elected official, some considerations are to follow actual voting record, direct correspondence and hearing ideas at a town hall.
The recent “town hall” with U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was not publicized.
A phone call was made to Boebert’s Grand Junction office to determine whether it was indeed an opportunity for all constituents to listen and perhaps have questions answered.
The reply was “it is for the Republican committee only.”
When media sources showed a picture of the event, it was obvious it was not just a committee.
It does not matter what demographics, political party, and/or ideology one holds. What matters is the opportunity to form one’s own decisions.
To be ridiculed or condemned that Democrats or independents did not “show up” was unjust. This over 65-year-old constituent would have.
AJ Smith
Montrose
