A vegan perspective
Sunday’s Oscar for best documentary went to Netflix’s trailblazing documentary “My Octopus Teacher.” The documentary chronicles a complex relationship between a man and world’s most bizarre animal–an octopus.
It testifies to our conflicted relationship with animals.
Our allegiance to our “pets” transcends that to members of our own species. If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for life-saving surgery, the dog would live.
Yet we torment, kill and consume other animals who are similar in appearance, intelligence and ability to suffer. Then we condemn Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.
We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. Yet we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals.
Some of us have. Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.
Waylon Warbler
Montrose
