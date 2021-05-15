Another Iran deal
Hopefully President Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea. However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites.
This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon–such as enriched uranium–to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site would come under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site; and so on (That is why a future president may cancel the deal again).
Alvin Blake
Montrose
Opposition to HUB project
We are strongly opposed to The HUB at Montrose Crossing Project. We have been part of the Planning and Zoning Board Zoom meetings earlier this year. There were three different meetings covering 12-plus hours and all of the public comments received by both email and Zoom calls were opposed to this project.
The opposition came not only from Cobble Creek, but Spruce Point and surrounding areas. This is simply the wrong location for a project of this size and scope.
The Montrose Planning Commission voted 3-1 to approve the HUB project with conditions, the major condition being limiting density to seven units/acre. This would reduce the size of the project to approximately 240 units from the original plan of 500 units.
Unfortunately, the planning commission recommendation never came to a vote of the city council.
Instead, the developer has withdrawn his original HUB Planned Development application and intends to move forward with a “use by right” project that could eventually reach 500-plus apartments.
The developer believes he can proceed with the HUB project solely “use by right.”
However, City Code (4.7.1 A) requires that a development must be in accordance with the master plan (comprehensive plan), so it’s not a suggestion but rather required by statute. This new project in no way meets the plan tenets.
Since the HUB remains an apartment only project, it’s size and scope are non compatible with the surrounding area. An inarguably huge complex located in a semi-rural area accessed by a minor county arterial road simply isn’t justifiable.
The HUB Project would force many millions more in improved area infrastructure that would be much lower if the project were located elsewhere.
The proposed $2.34 million incentive is both unprecedented and inappropriate. Incentives should be allowed only for permanent job creation, transforming blighted areas and enhancing the city core and downtown areas. The HUB Project does not meet these criteria as it’s a for-profit housing only development that needs to pay it’s own way, as noted in the comprehensive plan.
Ominously, if granted, it opens the possibility that every housing only builder will demand incentives.
We believe that the reasons stated above constitute adequate rationale to prohibit proceeding with the HUB Project as currently described. We urge city council to advise the city manager accordingly.
Doug and Georgia Chaney
Montrose
HUB Project conflicts
I have read that Matt Miles intends to proceed with the development of the property formerly called the “Hub at Montrose Crossing” as a “use by right.” This may be his intention, but there are limitations on any so-called “use by right.” It is not an absolute right, as the city can still impose limitations as they see fit during the permit and approval process.
The biggest issue is the conflict between “use by right” and the city’s own comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan, like our zoning laws, is statutory.
Therefore, both the zoning and the comprehensive plan need to be looked at in order to determine the best use of a property. You cannot rely on the zoning alone, as Mr. Miles seems to think is the case.
The proposed development is simply not in accord with the comprehensive plan. It is not compatible with the surrounding neighborhoods, which are all single family residential.
To even consider placing 500-plus apartment units (larger than any existing apartment complex in the state of Colorado) in this location is simply ludicrous.
It is too dense for the surrounding area, and there is a clear lack of adequate infrastructure in place to support it. The planning commission spent many hours of deliberation to reach just that conclusion, and they were right in limiting the size of a proposed development in that location and placing numerous conditions on it.
Speaking of infrastructure, it is unfathomable why the city would waive fees to the tune of $2.34 million for this project. A careful reading of the comprehensive plan indicates that “for profit” projects should pay their own way. The $2.34 million that the developer should be required to pay would go a long way toward the necessary infrastructure improvements required by such a development.
Waiving those fees imposes the burden of the development on all city taxpayers, while further enriching the developer. That is not only patently unfair, it is sheer folly from a fiscal standpoint.
I urge our city council to look at all of the factors involved, especially density, infrastructure, and fees required, before granting any approvals and permits for this project.
Ron Sobieck
Montrose
HUB poses public safety issue
There is only one way to get out of Cobble Creek and that is via Chipeta Road.
There is no other access to get away from a wildfire. We can’t get out behind us or across Sunset Mesa — we have to go on Chipeta. I don’t believe this has been considered as far as the developer’s pending project (Matt Miles, HUB).
There was an out of control burn earlier this spring where helicopters were brought in near where Cobble Creek has a RV storage area. There have been other fires in our area the past few years, especially with the strong winds we experience in the spring.
We are in a severe drought and if there is a fire with our location, under the Plateau, how do we get out? With the developers plans to add 500 apartments, there could be 1,000 or more vehicles trying to escape a wildfire via Chipeta Road. How could firefighting vehicles get in during such a scenario?
How could that possibly work? It seems like a recipe for disaster.
Is the developer’s project more important than the public safety and lives of our residents?
Ginny Price
Montrose
