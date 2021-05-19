A note to city council: Business as usual won’t do
The town of Montrose is morphing into a major concern. The populace (now) is coming from far and wide; Montrose has been discovered. The populace that is streaming into this area are well informed, articulate and have money. They are accustomed to access to information, when requested, they are expectant of intelligent, thoughtful responses and a two-way communication avenue.
The method of operation of Montrose’s city government is now front and center (in the past it was a few citizens who voiced their point of view and attempted to establish a two-way conversation, to no avail). That has and will continue to change … the first Zoom meeting on the Cobble Creek HUB was your first warning. The capacity was inadequate and was a failure. The massive amount of feedback you received, both by email and Zoom attendance should forewarn you that it cannot be business as usual, brushing off concerns and not listening/acting on concerns brought forward.
The routine dismissal and disregard will only infuriate the newcomers and will result in more of the populace entertaining the idea of recall. I am a third-generation Coloradan and as such, I see the handwriting on the wall. This little town, is no longer little. The mindset of “we” are the deciders worked in the past. That stance will be challenged. As Alice Walker famously quoted, the way people give away their power is by thinking they have none.
There are more individuals who are aware of their power and will not settle settle for business as usual.
Lynn Stockton
Montrose
‘Newsies’ a welcome boost to the spirit
Magic Circle is presenting “Newsies, the Broadway Musical” through May 29. We saw it last night. If you haven’t seen it, please do yourself a favor and go. The cast were amazing in their singing, dancing and acting. We left the theatre with a sense of well being and happiness and hope for the future. “The Newsies” is exactly what we needed to lift our spirits in these difficult times.
Thank you, Lisa and family and cast.
Mary Maurer
Montrose
What’s a trillion dollars?
The national debt will soon be ... and exceed ... $30 trillion.
The federal government budget used to be in terms of “billions” but legislative spending bills now throw “trillions” around like it’s no big deal. We the People get numb to this word — just as we did “millions” and “billions” but trillions is huge by any comparison.
So, what really is a trillion dollars? There are different ways to express a trillion and even these don’t seem very impressive ...10 to the 12th power is one — the short way to write the number — or traditionally, 1 followed by 12 zeros. It’s also “one thousand billion” – perhaps a bit more impressive. But let’s look at this as a simpler comparative.
Let’s say you had $1trillion to spend and you were able to spend $1 million every day. After one year you would have spent $365 million. Continuing, it will take 2.74-years to spend the first $1 billion, however, to spend the entire sum it takes 2,740-years — roughly 34 lifetimes.
Let’s look at the other side. What if government started paying down the debt without adding onto the deficit? The math works the same. At $1 billion per day, after one year, the debt would be reduced by $365 billion and the first trillion paid down in 2.74-years. Multiply by 30...the debt is paid off in ... 82.2-years – one lifetime.
With such a multi-trillion-dollar debt, we are way beyond the statement heard over and over from politicians: how this deficit spending will “eventually” affect “our children and grandchildren.” Folks, we’re even beyond their children ... and their children, and even their children. Another statement we hear constantly: “Inflation may be a problem later on down the road.” Then we must be living in the land of make-believe where inflation goes and that road has no end!
Too bad you and I cannot view our own debts in the manner I think many of our politicians view the national debt ... it’s a joke!? Does this convenient, “borrowed electronic money,” money created out of thin air need to be paid off? Apparently not in the land of make-believe — no need for fiscal responsibility there. A comment made by a famous politician a few years ago seems to be appropriate to wrap this up: “At this point, what difference does it make?”
Mike Fisher
Montrose
Recreation vs re-creation
Recreation has sadly become a major form of re-creating.
The effects of humans re-creating can be seen over entire landscapes, intensifying greatly in recent years. Even before the big push to get people outdoors since the COVID shut down, there’s the huge population influx into the state and the recreation industry, or industrial re-creation has been cashing in. Huge areas of BLM have been claimed officially or unofficially by re-creation vehicles.
All the posts marked, “No motor vehicles” have been demolished or vehicles just ignore the signs.There are new roads made by re-creation vehicles near every canyon rim, bench and floor. Braided and parallel roads are created to avoid rocks and curves. You can see new tire tracks weekly and daily off of all old and new roads. As a result, the cryptobiotic soil crusts are destroyed and big ruts are created.
I never used to see human foot tracks up any of the side canyons on the Uncompahgre Plateau but the 2- and 4-wheelers have even invaded these once undisturbed areas.
For many, hiking in natural areas is a physically and spiritually necessary form of recreation. Romans 1:19 and 20 state that God is manifest in His creation. We humans always seem to find a way to muck up and re-create these treasured places.
There is a precious treasure chest of unique plants and animals in God’s gallery that we are supposed to be stewards of and there are ways to see them without disturbing them.
This time of year there are many ground nesters and birds that nest in shrubs that are destroyed by vehicles driving over them.
So, park it, get off your seats and “rock-hop” to avoid ground disturbance, if you must get off the road.
You can recreate without re-creating.
Linda Watkins
Olathe
Confusion
There are two scenarios concerning the 2020 election that have me totally confused.
1. Biden cheated and stole the election, but we can’t prove it.
2. The election was 100 % legal but the American people wanted a man who said he would raise taxes, open the borders to anyone, stop construction of the wall and a pipeline, plus never having a show of strong public support during the campaign.
It is inconceivable to me that either of these could be the truth, but it happened! And now we seem to be going full speed to a beautiful progressive, suppressive government!
Bob Strong
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.