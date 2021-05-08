Here in Western Colorado we are proud of our agricultural and ranching traditions and want to keep them thriving. To say this initiative would negatively impact is an understatement.
I spoke to a rancher yesterday who said he would have to get out of the ranching business if Initiative16 passed.
It is a bridge too far. On the surface, and by using clever wording, Initiative16 appears to be about ending animal cruelty, something most of us would applaud. But, there are already Colorado statutes that address animal cruelty.
Initiative 16 is radical in very harmful ways, including to animals.
For example, it would significantly increase what consumers pay for meat and other animal products, as the cost of raising livestock for home food production would be prohibitive.
It would criminalize the safe neutering and spaying of animals, increasing animal suffering, decreasing behavior management, add to pet overpopulation and spread disease.
It would require that livestock live at least a quarter of their lives. For a cow, that would mean a minimum 5 years of feeding and care. That cost would have to be passed to the consumer and the quality of the meat could be affected.
Initiative 16 would open any livestock owner, pet owner and veterinary professional to frivolous criminal prosecution for engaging in common and accepted animal husbandry treatments and grooming practices, including lifesaving interventions.
Many credible groups oppose Initiative 16 to include Colorado Veterinary Medical Association, Colorado Wool Growers Association, Colorado Farm Bureau, Colorado Dairy Farmers, and Colorado Livestock Association.
All Western Coloradans, regardless of political affiliation should ensure the defeat of Initiative 16 (Pause Act). It is seriously flawed, downright harmful, and quite simply a very bad idea
Kevin Kuns
Montrose County Democratic Chair of Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.