YOUR VIEW: Montrose food tour
Mar 15, 2023

Montrose food tour

I just booked a food tour in a major European city. It is a four-hour tour. It is a guided walk to six different restaurants. You get a sample unique to that restaurant at each stop.

I was thinking we could do the same type of tour in Montrose. The tour would be guide you through six different drive up windows. I am concerned that four hours would be too long in the car.

Maybe this will help make someone smile today.

Jim Bond
Montrose