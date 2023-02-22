More appropriate ways to help LGBQT youth than allowing 'pornography' in library
There is a lot we will disagree on about the Montrose Library sponsoring a club for our LGBTQ youth.
More appropriate ways to help LGBQT youth than allowing 'pornography' in library
There is a lot we will disagree on about the Montrose Library sponsoring a club for our LGBTQ youth.
What we can agree on is that many LGBTQ people have suffered real hate and awful discrimination in their lives. We can agree that many are bullied and would benefit from appropriate guidance on how to deal with that. We can agree that our LGBTQ youth would benefit from a club of like-minded kids in a positive, supportive atmosphere.
What we do not agree on is the Montrose Library sponsoring the club at taxpayers' expense. How do you justify spending taxpayer dollars for a club that is clearly outside the realm of library services? How is this different than sponsoring a club for any other group? It would be totally appropriate if a private entity (League of Women Voters for example?) sponsored the club.
How do you justify the library distributing and discussing material, with minors, that is explicit, pornographic, and clearly inappropriate for this age group?
The book, "Flamer," which was distributed and discussed depicts, among other explicit things, group masturbation among boys. Has anyone on the board actually previewed the material?
Watching person after person at the board meeting congratulate the board on this programming leads me to believe that the speakers as well as the board members have not previewed the material. Simply labeling objections as “book burning” is total negligence and an abdication of the board's legal responsibilities.
I am sure the parents of these gay kids, as well as most gay people, would also be appalled if they saw the material in question. Surely there are more appropriate ways to help our LGBTQ youth deal with bullying and the challenges of being gay?
Providing pornography to underage kids is against the law. In the first meeting on this matter, no board member seemed concerned about that. Hopefully, the county commissioners, who are also legally responsible, will take more of an interest once they realize the content of the material. It is not in the purview of the public library to undermine a parent's right to protect their children by including and promoting pornographic material in the children’s section of the library.
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.