Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As a critic of what I consider bias on the pages of the MDP (particularly opinion page columns and Colorado Sun articles), I appreciated Dennis Anderson’s editorial “Make room for dissenting opinions”. To give credit where credit is due, the recent routine inclusion of Rich Lowry’s articles was a positive step toward some degree of balance.

Prior to that, a truly conservative voice was a rarity – an occasional article by David Franks, but no more from John Kass. Sorry, but I have read articles by self-described “conservative” Kathleen Parker that are nothing more than vicious screeds against Republicans. George Will still has some conservative ideas when he isn’t bashing Trump, but is hardly representative of most conservatives. Robert Reich is slightly to the left of Karl Marx, with a below average IQ. FactCheck.org pretends to point out untruths, but is little more than a Democrat mouthpiece excusing their failures.



Tags