As a critic of what I consider bias on the pages of the MDP (particularly opinion page columns and Colorado Sun articles), I appreciated Dennis Anderson’s editorial “Make room for dissenting opinions”. To give credit where credit is due, the recent routine inclusion of Rich Lowry’s articles was a positive step toward some degree of balance.
Prior to that, a truly conservative voice was a rarity – an occasional article by David Franks, but no more from John Kass. Sorry, but I have read articles by self-described “conservative” Kathleen Parker that are nothing more than vicious screeds against Republicans. George Will still has some conservative ideas when he isn’t bashing Trump, but is hardly representative of most conservatives. Robert Reich is slightly to the left of Karl Marx, with a below average IQ. FactCheck.org pretends to point out untruths, but is little more than a Democrat mouthpiece excusing their failures.
Anderson confuses requests to not publish opinions one finds disagreeable with legitimate requests for reasonable balance. For example, in June and July the MDP published seventeen political cartoons. None were critical of Democrats. Only two were about Biden – one commented on his not being extreme enough on abortion; another excused his poor poll numbers as something beyond his control. Eight were blatantly anti-Trump or anti-Republican.
Democrats intentionally cause economic destruction, racial conflict, and social misery. They flout our laws by eliminating our southern border. They hand emergency oil reserves over to an adversarial China. They cripple domestic energy resources, strangle food production, and unleash poverty-inducing inflation. Surely the MDP can get off their fixation on Trump and find political cartoons that shed some light on the fact that everything Biden has done has been monumentally destructive to the American people?
The American people will not forget the role the media played in creating and perpetrating the Biden disaster. Unlike Obama, Hillary, and Biden, the media didn’t prop Trump up. On the contrary, they tried, and continue to try, to destroy him. Trump supporters back him because they see what he stands for, what he has accomplished, and what he will accomplish. The media have no influence on that continuing support because they had no role in creating that bond.
Conservatives will also remember the MDP’s totally negative and biased reporting against Boebert while covering for Coram’s feeble attempts to hide where he stands on issues important to conservatives.