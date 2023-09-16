YOUR VIEW: My preference Sep 16, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save My preferenceI may be old-fashioned, but I prefer my president in the White House rather than the Big House!Carl HeckAspen Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Sep 16, 2023 13 hrs ago Most Popular Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd announces campaign to represent CD-3 Tigers take Red Hawks 38-28 Final civil judgment hits Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors defendants with millions in interest Forum tours airport terminal expansion After 50 years, Montrose Adult Education Center still fills classrooms– even without a home Everything I can tell you about Handies Peak — our easiest Western Slope 14er CMU's big deal — school offers to cover tuition for students making $65K or less Costco confirmed as 24 Road retailer as Mesa County explores options for deal County issues West Nile virus reminder as first human case of season reported Man found dead in San Miguel River