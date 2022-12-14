I guess MDP publisher Dennis Anderson and I define reality vastly differently. His Dec. 10 column indicates that Boebert is “going to have to join reality and leave the world of unproven conspiracy theories” — those theories being that Trump was a victim of the Deep State, and Twitter’s involvement in that, among other things.
Reality to me is the FBI and DOJ in a years’ long campaign of political persecution and partisan double standards. It’s Hillary Clinton’s political henchmen and Obama’s FBI working with the intelligence community to frame candidate Trump as a Russian spy six years ago. It’s spending tens of millions of dollars to run the Mueller inquisition so that Mueller and his Democratic friends could pave over the lawless bureaucracy’s Russian hoax tracks, harass the Trump Administration in pursuit of nonexistent crimes, and immunize Hillary, the FBI, and their co-conspirators from prosecution. And much more.
Reality to me is extensive Twitter data posted by Taibbi, Weiss, and others clearly showing the company was part of a coordinated Democratic suppression operation, and, moreover, one that was actively colluding with the FBI to destroy Trump and assure Joe Biden’s election.
Reality to me is a Biden administration creating an energy crisis due to Biden cancelling pipelines and drilling — which intensified the out-of-control inflation created by his irresponsible spending sprees.
Reality to me is out-of-control crime and the destruction of once-great cities at the direction of Soros-installed DAs and Secretaries of State. Reality to me is Biden tanking the recovering economy he inherited from Trump the minute he took office.
Anderson’s perception of reality prevents him from ever writing a column even remotely critical of Biden. He is fixated more on what Trump might say on Twitter or who Trump goes to lunch with than the fact Americans were vastly better off in every way under Trump than Biden. Never mind Biden’s incoherence, his destruction, or the Biden family owing their personal wealth to China and Ukraine.
As a result, Anderson has no credibility in the conservative community – roughly two-thirds of his readership in Delta and Montrose counties.