Future forest health depends on conservation efforts
I suspect many folks feel proud that an Englemann Spruce cut from the Grand Mesa-Uncompahgre-Gunnison National (GMUG) Forest will grace the West Lawn of the Capitol this holiday season. I ponder this tradition t55-foot tall tree from one of our National Forests while trees across our state and nation are dying and burning amidst drought, insect infestation and climate change.
As we honor this tradition that celebrates our natural resources, I mourn the approximately 40 environmental laws – from the Clean Air Act to the Endangered Species Act — that have been waived for specific projects (like the Border Wall) or rolled back under the current administration.
During the GMUG Forest Plan revision process currently underway, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, coalition partners, and diverse stakeholders (including businesses, ranchers, recreationists, and elected officials) prepared and submitted a Community Conservation Proposal, which will help maintain and promote forest health and watershed integrity as well as protect wildlife corridors, sensitive species and scenic values into future decades.
I encourage you as individuals and business owners to visit this website gmugrevision.com to learn more and support the Conservation Proposal to manage and protect our forests, so healthy trees can continue to appear at the Capitol. Thank you to the many Montrose County businesses and residents who have already endorsed these initiatives.
Please contact me at northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com if you would like to engage in this effort, have questions, or seek information about our organization’s activities.
Robyn Cascade
Volunteer leader, Northern San Juan Chapter, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, Montrose and Ouray counties
Mail ballots opinion piece rife with bad info
I must take issue with your publication of the article “Mail-in ballots a license to steal liberty.” While it was published in the Opinion section, it propagated a misleading narrative that supports mistruths being broadcast by the Trump Administration.
For the most part, the article conflates fraudulent mail-in ballots with ballots that are rejected for being invalid. Yes, every year a small number of people fill out their ballots wrong and have them rejected. In most states, these voters can check the status of their votes online, and if they’ve been rejected, they can at least cast a provisional vote in person. This never amounts to enough voters to have any impact on results, even in small local elections. This is not fraud, rather it is the election officials doing their best to prevent fraud.
The article also implies that election workers make decisions on their own, decisions “totally up to those who count the ballots,” but it neglects to mention that there are both Republican and Democratic Party observers at every election center to ensure that nothing untoward is occurring.
He also repeats several falsehoods. He says absentee ballots were found in a Greensville, Wisconsin, ditch. Yes, three trays of mail were found in a ditch, but they did not include any Wisconsin absentee ballots. And they were found and delivered. A New Jersey mail carrier was charged for putting hundreds of blank ballots in the trash. Guess what? Those ballots were going to predominantly liberal West Orange. Those ballots were delivered. So we have evidence of some mail carriers not doing their jobs, but no evidence of widespread voter fraud. And the wrongdoers were caught.
Oh, and nine military ballots were found in the trash in Pennsylvania. Really, nine? They were counted. He also mentioned a Florida woman who was arrested for possession of 31 absentee ballots. That was in 2012, and again, she was arrested.
I can understand why, in states for which mail-in voting is a new thing, voters may feel uncertain about the results. But this is Colorado, and we know better.
Kevin Eber
Montrose
Media don’t certify elections
The MDP article “Biden Declared Victorious In Presidential Election” follows the national media in falsely portraying the election “results” as official and final, portraying Trump’s claims of fraud and corruption as “unsubstantiated,” dismissing and silencing the 70 million American Trump supporters who think otherwise, and painting Biden as “a President for all Americans.”
Guess what? The media’s stampede to certify the election results for their man doesn’t mean a thing, until the Secretaries of State certify their vote tallies and the Electoral College votes in December. Trump supporters know that Trump could at this point just resume his prior life, but because he cares about America he has chosen to take the more difficult route of exposing the corruption and collusion between the DNC machine, the media monopoly, and Democratic-run cities and states.
Contrary to the media narrative, there is massive evidence of fraud that, at a minimum, should be heard in court. The corruption in the big-city Democratic machines must finally be examined. Examples: Michigan post offices back-dating ballots. Pennsylvania cities barring Republican poll watchers from watching. Detroit putting up huge barriers to prevent observers from seeing what was going on. Nevada mailing ballots to all registered voters, and then destroying the envelopes as completed ballots arrived, thereby making it impossible to later verify legitimacy. Cities pausing the voting for hours, and then “discovering” tens of thousands of new ballots showing up in the middle of the night – all voting for Biden. States most desperate for a Biden win somehow incapable of getting their votes counted. “Computer glitches” in Michigan switching thousands of Trump votes to Biden. Classified supercomputer programs changing 3% of vote totals digitally. Sworn statement from a Nevada election worker witnessing voter fraud.
Whether this obvious illegal activity in states across the nation eventually proves Democrats didn’t win the election is an open question. Seventy million Americans are simply demanding a fair and open investigation to discern the truth. The same people who are screaming for Trump to concede are the same people who for four years sold the Russian collusion hoax without a shred of evidence and buried valid evidence of Hunter Biden and family corruption knowing it is all true. Pardon us if we refuse Biden’s platitudes about wanting to be a “President for all Americans” after four years of him and his party demeaning us as racist deplorables.
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose
