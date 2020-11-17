Thank you for protecting western Colorado water
The Colorado River District is humbled and grateful for the support voters in our 15 counties showed for protecting western Colorado water. Measure 7A passed with a districtwide 72% approval. That so many of you agreed with our mission and aspirations went beyond our most hoped for expectations. We offer our thanks and a pledge to use the money wisely and with great effect in our ongoing efforts to protect Western Slope water.
Western Colorado water has been much sought after to the east and the west since our founding at the beginning of the last century. The story has not changed, but the urgency to protect the Colorado River system is magnified with population growth in Colorado and the southwest, higher temperatures and the never-ending quest for water supply. Western Colorado cannot become the sacrifice zone for the benefit of others.
We will now have the resources to bolster the basic protections for the Colorado River system that we’ve always maintained, with the added financial muscle to help our constituents with projects throughout the district and in all areas of water use, including clean reliable drinking water, water for food production and water that supports the environment and our recreation economy.
Water in the arid west is a conservative issue; it’s a progressive issue. It’s an irrigator’s issue and it’s a boater’s issue. If you brush your teeth, it’s an issue. It’s everybody’s issue, even though it’s so easy to take water for granted. We take seriously the trust our constituents have vested in us to be the watchdog of our precious resource.
It takes financial resources, talent and skill to protect the water resources that make western Colorado the beautiful, vital region we know it to be today. Other people want that resource. We say they will have a big fight to get it, today, tomorrow and into the future.
Thank you for supporting ballot question 7A.
Andy Mueller
General Manager, Colorado River District
Sit back and relax
Well, Election Day is over, but determining the results may go on for a while. I would like to remind readers that the ‘hanging chad’ recount and legal battles in just one state, Florida, went on for 37 days before Al Gore conceded to George W. Bush in 2000. We all, I hope, want to have not just a result but an honest result, and that should not be rushed.
In the meantime, the mainstream media has crowned Biden as President-Elect and Biden has assumed that role. Please remember that at this point, a president-elect has not been certified. So let’s just sit back and let the system work as it should. In using legal reviews and processes, President Trump is not doing anything that other candidates have not done.
Congratulations to all of the winners. I hope that you will serve with the best interests of the nation, its sovereignty, its citizens, individual freedom and our representative republic in mind.
Angie Many
Eckert
All in vain
The election of 2020 has shown that the majority of Americans hated a man more than a love for a country. How things have changed in 80 years since WWII. I feel like my Navy service in WWII to protect our American way of life has been all in vain.
Bob Strong
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.