Democracy at its best

I would like to commend the Montrose County Democratic Party on its Get Out the Vote Campaign. Under the leadership of the MCDP Chair, Kevin Kuns, and several bright and talented strategists and organizers, the campaign was managed superbly to lead enthusiastic volunteers in the effort. Special attention was given to including every person interested in volunteering and following up with all inquiries and requests. Throughout the campaign, the Democratic party headquarters was infectious with positive energy and ideas, goodwill, countless hours of volunteer work and literally thousands of visitors. This was an exemplary campaign that received statewide attention and recognition for its successful strategy and results — democracy at its best.

Fran Meadows

Montrose

Tags

Load comments