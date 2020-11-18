Democracy at its best
I would like to commend the Montrose County Democratic Party on its Get Out the Vote Campaign. Under the leadership of the MCDP Chair, Kevin Kuns, and several bright and talented strategists and organizers, the campaign was managed superbly to lead enthusiastic volunteers in the effort. Special attention was given to including every person interested in volunteering and following up with all inquiries and requests. Throughout the campaign, the Democratic party headquarters was infectious with positive energy and ideas, goodwill, countless hours of volunteer work and literally thousands of visitors. This was an exemplary campaign that received statewide attention and recognition for its successful strategy and results — democracy at its best.
Fran Meadows
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.