Joe Biden has a hard climb ahead
When I read Bob Strong’s letter in Sunday’s Daily Press, it emphasized what a bitter and divided nation we’ve become. I didn’t vote for Trump, not because I hate him, but because I view him as a demagogue, an autocrat, a narcissist, a bully and a danger to our democracy. His continued baseless accusations of voter fraud and unwillingness to concede the election or assist with the transition are just the latest examples of many.
Joe Biden is no Joseph Stalin, and Democrats are patriotic Americans too, perhaps with different goals and priorities. We’re not about to turn into another Venezuela.
I used to argue about politics with my late father, sometimes quite heatedly. He was a WWII veteran, a lifelong Republican and one of the most decent and honorable men I’ve ever known. Even though we sometimes argued, I loved and respected him. We may not have changed each other’s mind often, but I think we both gained understanding and insights into each other’s logic and point of view.
But that was largely before cable news, political talk shows and the internet. At least we agreed on basic facts. These days people can hunker down in their preferred information bubbles, focus only to what they want to see and hear and discount any other perspective as “fake news.” Objective truth and civil debate seem to be things of the past. We can live in the same town, even the same neighborhood, but in an entirely different reality.
I hope Joe Biden can find ways to bring us together as Americans who may disagree but are not enemies, kind of like me and my dad. But he has a hard climb ahead and strong headwinds. Let’s at least give him a chance.
Paul Lewis
Montrose
Our health care workers need to be protected
I am very thankful that Delta County has skilled health care workers who are putting their lives at stake to help keep us safe during the pandemic. I am concerned for the health of the workers, especially after I learned that they are sometimes expected to use the same mask for a week and don’t have all the personal protective equipment they need. I am also concerned that rapid tests are not available with it taking five to seven days before results are back. This means that people in the ER or in a health care facility could easily be contagious to all.
If we don’t care for our health care workers we may not have any to care for us. I am not sure that my giving money to the hospital or offering to make masks would help our health care workers. But I do know that following the state guidelines and always wearing a mask will help by keeping all healthy.
Carol Phelps
Delta
