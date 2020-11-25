Let’s work together to survive the pandemic
I truly respect your right to not wear a protective mask, just as I truly hope you respect my choice to wear one when out in public. In these very divisive and volatile times, it is even more important to embrace commonalities and honor differences.
That being said, since mask is something you heartily disdain, could you please at least consider honoring my wish to remain alive and healthy by keeping a respectful distance between us? Eventually, we know these times will be in our rear view mirrors. Until then, let’s please help each other to survive them.
Susan Ducept
Cedaredge
Can the Christmas lights in Montrose be fixed?
It’s that time of year again. Tis the season. The Christmas lights get put up in Montrose. Every year I cross my fingers and usher up a little prayer that they’ll all be working … every tree, wreath and snowflake.
And every year, from the very first night throughout the holiday season, there are many unlit lights. From the very first night. I don’t understand this. Is there not a job description for someone to “inspect all lights before mounting on poles,” or, “survey lights nightly (or at least a couple times a week) to replace bulbs that have gone out?” In my eyes, this yearly problem shows carelessness and a lack of pride in our community of Montrose.
Now, you might be thinking, ‘Good grief, there’s more important things in our crazy world this year than Christmas lights in Montrose that don’t work.” True. But I’ve lived here 11 years, and every Christmas it’s been the same problem. It might just be all of the craziness of 2020 that has stretched my patience thin and caused insurmountable stress that has pushed me to the point of complaining and speaking out loud on this issue. Will my voice help this problem? We will see.
Wondering if this is unacceptable to other community residents also?
Nancy Nyman
Montrose
Boebert lacks knowledge regarding the CORE Act
Many of us that opposed Lauren Boebert, the Congressperson-Elect for the 3rd Congressional District, were very concerned about the possibility that she would win the election. We were not only concerned because she is a far right conservative, but it is obvious she is not educated on many of the issues her constituents care about. Her signs all stressed “freedom” and I’m confident that meant freedom without responsibility, particularly as it concerns the environment.
A good current example of her lack of knowledge on an important issue, for the people of Colorado, is her remark regarding the CORE Act. When asked her view of this issue, she replied that the CORE Act is a “land grab.” Lauren, the lands involved in the CORE Act are administered by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service. There cannot be a “land grab” when these lands are owned by the American people. The Colorado Recreation and Economy Act includes many great features. As a veteran, I am excited about Camp Hale (home of the 10 Mtn. Div.) being proposed as a National Historic Landscape.
I suspect Boebert opposes the 71,000 acres of proposed wilderness included in the bill. Most of this wilderness is just adding on the existing wilderness and is in roadless areas. Wilderness is not only for hikers. Trout Unlimited touts that the best hunting and fishing resides in designated wilderness areas. Wilderness is also popular with horse/mule folks that want to pack into remote areas. The CORE Act does not close existing roads and safeguards existing outdoor recreation opportunities to boost the economy. Recreation is a billion dollar industry in Colorado.
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway
Think a bit deeper
I find it an interesting discovery, that any mathematical expression in its inverse form is the opposite expression and that if it is a rational expression with any number divided by the expression that leads to the smaller answer, that it will be the same as the bigger answer on the opposite expression, of which the quantity is multiplied. If those two with the quantities, signs or variables or numbers; perhaps quantities are multiplied? Then, therefore, a square. So, the little guy? Give it a quantity. The bigger guy? Assign it as space and/or time. Now, apply any force and quantity and relation unite and therefore, the quantum world and the relativistic world. Think.
Nathaniel Durham
Montrose
Does this sound like anyone you know?
We live in unprecedented times. Between a global pandemic and an unprecedented “un-presidenting,” the U.S. is in the world spotlight. While we lead the world in infections and deaths, we also lead the world in presidential self-denial. Trump has refused to concede the election to President-elect Biden. I hope I’m not the only one that sees the irony of the Electoral College votes being the same as 2016, in reverse. Pop quiz: When is a landslide not a landslide? When you’re the loser. Oh I forgot: Electoral College plus six million more popular votes. Ouch.
Trump started casting doubt on the election way before the election. His ex-wife, Ivana, told Vanity Fair in 1990 he kept a copy of “My New Order,” speeches of Adolf Hitler in a desk drawer (although he asserted it was Mein Kampf). From the book: “His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.” Sound like anyone we know?
Regarding COVID-19, apparently making up stories about a virus that has killed over 250,000 U.S. citizens so that a large group of folks won’t believe it’s real is just part of the narrative. No worse than the flu, and masks don’t work. Repeat.
With potential good news about vaccines, Geraldo Rivera puckered up and said “why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump?’” Talk about a jinx. Remember Trump failures with steaks, vodka, casinos, an airline, a university. Don’t forget a banned charity.
I’d like to see a new vaccine, one that prevents Trumpism. Seventy-two million people appear to be infected. I believe it’s spread subliminally via FOX, Breitbart, Newsmax, and Rush Limbaugh. Perhaps wearing a mask or holding your nose while listening can slow it down. Until then, try earplugs.
Craig S. Chisesi
Rifle
