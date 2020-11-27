An open question
The truth can be hard to find these days. But why is the left — or should I say the leftist media — accusing the opposition of exactly what they are themselves doing? An example is the Montrose Daily Press Nov. 20 opinion page cartoon depicting the GOP cutting away at the foundation of our democracy by challenging the current election “results.”
Here’s the question: If denying President Trump’s legitimacy for the past five years by employing methods barely legal and often outright criminal, and demonizing the half of America who support him are OK, why is taking evidence of widespread election fraud to a court of law suddenly a threat to democracy?
The same leftist/media folks who are clamoring “no evidence of voter fraud” today, in spite of the growing mountain of evidence, are the same conspirators in the Russia hoax, and the same people covering up increasingly irrefutable evidence of crimes committed by Joe Biden and family in Ukraine and China while Biden was Obama’s VP.
Is our election system vulnerable to fraud? Did people dump illegal ballots into the system? Can the computer systems be manipulated as claimed in these lawsuits? Asking these questions is far from being a sore loser. Asking honest questions, and backing claims up with evidence, are essential. The legitimacy of our government and our country depends on it.
I think many Democrats know something rotten is going on in this election, but they don’t want to be the ones to shout “the emperor has no clothes!” I also believe the truly evil are those high up the ladder in the machine that is selling socialism and much worse. How long honest Democrats who still believe in America can ignore (and thus support) the media malpractice, Biden family corruption and evidence of voter fraud is an open question.
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose
Stop the false accusations
Religion is earning itself yet another black eye as unholy politics again trumps Holy Scripture. For the past several weeks, we have witnessed the ugly spectacle of Christian politicians falsely accusing Christian election officials and workers of fraud without any evidence. Anyone familiar with the Bible knows that making false accusations is a serious sin condemned in numerous passages. And most ironic of all is the fact that conservative Christians claim that God himself established our democracy. So where are the loud protests from the pulpits against these fictional false charges that are damaging what God hath created?
Unfortunately, it’s probably too much to ask the conservative pastors of America to speak out in their sermons against these false accusations of election fraud, since they couldn’t manage to condemn slavery, Jim Crow and segregation.
However, you don’t need the Bible to understand our loathing of false accusations. Suppose every time a high school football coach lost a game, he accused the opposing team of cheating — without providing any evidence? I’m sure that even the most conservative voters would want this lying sore loser fired in disgrace.
Unless, of course, the lying sore loser is named Donald Trump. Then it’s OK.
Al Read
Montrose
Playing both sides
Oh. My. Gosh. Democrats live in a fantasy world and think the 72 million sane Americans who support Trump need to accept their delusion. After refusing to accept the 2016 election results and throwing a four-year temper tantrum, they now call for “unity” and acceptance of the 2020 election count.
After daily slandering of Trump and his supporters in the most vile and disgusting terms possible (racist, white supremacist, Nazi, deplorable and worse) and advocating violence against them (severed head replicas of Trump, talk of “blowing up the white house”, videos fantasizing about assassination, attacks in restaurants, etc.), it is now “a time to heal.”
In addition to the extremely divisive smear campaign against conservatives, they want us to ignore their treasonous coup attempts with the Russian collusion and Ukraine impeachment hoaxes. After spending four years claiming Russia meddled in the 2016 election, Democrats now tell us “the voting process is sacrosanct in all states” and “our elections are safe and secure” (Gov. Polis, Montrose Daily Press, Nov. 7).
The liberal pivot from “resistance” and “destroy Trump by all means necessary” to “unity” and “give Biden a chance” is blatantly dishonest. What “unity” means in this case is capitulation. When Republicans win, it is “destroy them by all possible means.” When Democrats win, it is a time for political harmony.
Likewise, liberal attempts to gloss over accusations of widespread election fraud (including sworn affidavits by eyewitnesses, simultaneous vote count shutdowns by key states between midnight and 4 a.m., etc.) and attempts to silence those seeking court hearings of the allegations, just confirm Biden’s words about “healing” as mere platitudes.
It is laughable when Democrats claim they accepted Trumps’ 2016 election “without question.” If liberals had accepted Trump’s election, we would not have had the Russian collusion hoax, the fake Ukraine impeachment farce, the open encouragement by liberals of Black Live Matters and Antifa burning down American cities, and the open encouragement of racial hatred — all by the liberals we are now supposed to play nice with. Legally contesting fraud in a court of law, where each side presents evidence subject to the rule of law, seems pretty mild compared to four years of sedition.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Let the processes play out
The free spirit of American patriotism has many colors and definitions, and the magnificence of our nation shines brightest in the protected right of each true American voice to be heard. People have fought and died for this right. But without integrity in the process the system crumbles.
At this stressful time we urge our community to step back and support each other. No laws define concession, rather an expeditious process to determine outcome. But every complaint has a right to be heard and recalling Bush v. Gore, it required 37 days to settle disputes in just one state.
Believe in our rule of law for equal protection, the nature of civil litigation and let the processes play out. Integrity is a virtue people seek, admire and strive for. No matter who wins or loses, the integrity of the process remains a critical factor in maintaining a robust republic.
C. Oswald
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.