Scouting is alive and active on the Western Slope
Scouting on the Western Slope of Colorado is alive and active. Even with the virus scare, many scout units continue their outdoor activities with recognized safety considerations. Besides some regular outdoor meetings, there have been unit camping trips, hikes and outdoor ceremonies. The three-day Fall Rendezvous held at the Gunnison Wildlife Refuge the weekend of Sept. 25-27 is one such event. Scouts from various communities, including Montrose, Olatha, Delta, Grand Junction and Gunnison camped by troop and participated in various skill station activities. Montrose was represented by two separate groups of the Montrose Elks Troop 491 and a troop sponsored by the Montrose Hellfighters (a wildland fire fighting company).
Among the various theme related skill stations, meant to both challenge and teach skills, were rifle, black powder shooting, archery, tomahawk throwing, shelter building and first aid. All of these added both scout skills and adventurous experiences to a healthy outdoor environment. Youth need such healthy and active outdoor activities such as these under proper guidelines. More information can be obtained locally (417-7962).
Wayne Quade
Montrose
We need a candidate like Boebert
If you are tired of your freedoms trampled on, your Second Amendment and free speech threatened continuously, and are concerned about what kind of revisionist history your children may learn in school, a vote for Lauren Boebert is a must.
Boebert is running on a pro-freedom, pro-gun, pro-life, pro-Constitution, pro-energy and pro-American platform. She is bent on bringing these principles and values back to Congress and Colorado, and I solidly endorse her for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
She is the founder, owner and operator of Shooters Grill, a restaurant that earned national notoriety for proudly open carrying as they serve their customers.
In 2019, she squared off with Beto O’Rourke when he visited Denver after his presidential debate promise, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” She emphatically retorted on the steps of the Colorado Capitol, “Hell, no, you won’t take our guns.”
Boebert has also taken a hard stance on personal freedom and health freedom. I know Lauren will fight for us. We need a candidate like Boebert with the lurking threat of a mandatory vaccine and persistent violations of individual liberties. Boebert knows ideals like the Green New Deal and socialized medicine are not the right choice and unpopular with real, down-to-earth Americans. It’s time to end these far-left ideologies and drain the swamp for good.
Your rights matter. The Constitution matters. The rule of law matters. I urge you to vote for Lauren Boebert in November.
Greg Haitz
Grand Junction
Creating socialism
The following was not written by me, but I think it’s important for all to read.
“Socialism leads to communism. So how do you create a socialist state? There are eight levels of control:
1) Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people.
2) Poverty — Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them.
3) Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level, so taxes can be increased, producing more poverty.
4) Gun control — Remove the ability for people to defend themselves from the government. Then create a police state.
5) Welfare — Take control of every aspect (food, housing, income) of their lives because that will make them fully dependent on the government.
6) Education — Take control of what people read and listen to and take control of what children learn in school.
7) Religion — Remove the belief in God from the government and schools because the people need to believe that only the government knows what is best for them.
8) Class warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. Eliminate the middle class. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to tax the wealthy with the support of the poor.”
Much of this is happening now. Socialists have not had a lot of success in the past with class warfare based on income, so now they’re trying to divide us by race: minorities against whites.
Our kids are learning socialism in school, Christianity is almost banned in school, the virus shut downs really increased poverty, and government debt is mounting by trillions. Getting our guns will be the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Bruce Many
Eckert
Vote for saving our environment
In 1969, Lake Erie was a dead lake. Industrial pollution from Cleveland was so bad that an oil slick on the Cuyahoga River caught on fire. The result? People woke up and spoke up. The Clean Water Act of 1972 was passed. Now, the Cuyahoga hosts boaters and paddle boarders, and Lake Erie is thriving again.
In the 1960s, smog in New York and Los Angeles was so bad you could barely see the skyline. Actual soot collected on coffee tables. Health problems such as asthma and chronic coughs were common. This prompted the enactment of strict emission standards and brought about much cleaner, safer air.
These are just two examples of how people refused to accept things as they were and implemented change. We have a choice in this election to vote for representatives who will address climate change or ignore it.
Diane Mitsch Bush and John Hickenlooper are committed to tackling climate change while Corey Gardner has supported rolling back environmental regulations and Lauren Boebert seems to have no platform other than to tweet that battling climate change is socialist. Vote for saving our environment. Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress and John Hickenlooper for the Senate.
Catherine O’Connell
El Jebel
It will be big to have Lauren Boebert in our corner
Lauren Boebert is a new name and new face in politics. She is a lady who will be there to fight for our freedom in many ways: freedom of speech, religion, health care, gun rights and freedom to make a living by keeping our businesses open! So much of this may be taken away if we put the opposing party in office.
She has been chastised for keeping her grill open while others closed but she knew her employees depended on their jobs to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table for their families. I may have done the same in her position.
It will be a big asset for us to have her in our corner. She has traveled extensively across our district to meet the people and listen to them. I will vote for Lauren Boebert and hope you will too.
Phyllis Ludwig
Bayfield
Hickenlooper’s proven track record
John Hickenlooper has a proven track record of service to Colorado as mayor of Denver from 2003-2001 and governor from 2012-2018.
As governor he:
• Took Colorado from the 40th in the nation in job creation to the No. 1 economy in the nation.
• Established Connect for Colorado, which enrolled 500,000 Coloradans for health insurance, bringing the uninsured rate from 14.3% to 6.5% in 2017.
• Signed a bill expanding Medicaid to 400,000, helping 12 critical access hospitals survive.
• Implemented Colorado Family Planning Initiative, providing 30,000 women with Long Active Reversible Contraception, reducing the unintended pregnancy rate by 54% and saving taxpayers an estimated $70 million.
• Expanded Family and Medical Leave Act to cover same sex partners.
• Granted in-state tuition for Dreamers.
• Enacted universal background checks.
• Supported Extreme Risk Protection Order in 2018 which became law in 2019.
• Supported climate change creating first methane capture regulation.
• Opposed privatization of public lands by stopping oil and gas drilling on 200,000 acres of the Thompson Divide.
• In 2014, he funded the Rural Economic Development Initiative with $2.7 million for rural job creation.
Hickenlooper has proven himself to be a trustworthy steward of Colorado’s economy, education, health and safety and deserves to continue serving Colorado in the United States Senate.
Scott Johnson
Loveland
