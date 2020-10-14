Where is the respect for police officers?
The recent ambush on police officers shows how many have no respect for police and even hate police. We used to be taught as children that police and firemen were our friends and protectors. If we were scared, we could go to them for safety.
After 9/11, all of America admired the first responders who rushed into the twin towers to rescue people after the attack of Muslim extremists. Police and other first responders were our friends. As time went on, that respect diminished and when President Obama held the “beer summit,” the disrespect spread nationwide.
A Cambridge Police officer arrested Henry Louis Gates, Jr. in a case of mistaken identity. A neighbor reported to police that two black men were breaking into a house. Police responded to find a black man in the house, who was Mr. Gates, and the home’s front door was damaged. The policeman asked Mr. Gates to step outside and a confrontation occurred when Mr. Gates refused. He was then arrested for not complying with police as has been the case in many of the confrontations with police over the years. The police wanted to confirm who Mr. Gates was, and if he belonged there, which would be a reasonable practice.
Many riots have occurred in several instances when police are responding to incidents and citizens do not comply with their orders. Many times suspects fight the police when police need to investigate the situation. Police need time to gather facts and may detain the suspects.
Forward to this year, when the riots began over the death of George Floyd. These riots were not peaceful protests. Amounts are being totaled from there riots and when put together, amount the same as many natural disasters. Many politicians in mostly Democrat-led cities, did not support their police and the “defund the police” movement started. Now, a few months later, crime in those cities has skyrocketed. Now criminals are ambushing police as has happened in Los Angeles and Phoenix.
One of the basic services of government is to defend citizens and keep the peace. This had been eroded as police were not supported and criminals thought they could do what they want. Which is somewhat true, when no bail cities arrest and return criminals to the streets almost immediately. Many district attorneys in Democrat areas also refuse to file charges in what they call non-violent crimes. This gives anarchists the green light to carry on.
Unfortunately, racism and discrimination are still around, but this occurs amongst all ethnicities; white, black and others. Things are better than they were years ago but change takes time.
We all need to learn to tolerate other people in all aspects of life; whether it be race, religion or whatever. We can all have our opinions but we must tolerate people we don’t agree with. The “Golden Rule” of treating others as we want to be treated would lead to a much better world.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
Does President Trump care?
When it comes to caring about the lives of those sworn to protect him, the answer is, “No, he doesn’t care.”
Sunday, Trump, infected with COVID-19, put good men in harm’s way so he could do a photo-op joy ride. He thus personifies “reckless endangerment.” If any agent forced to accompany him dies of COVID-19, will Trump be guilty of “criminal negligent homicide?” God only knows. And, He does.
Do you or other voters care? God already knows the answer to that question, too.
Larry Heath
Montrose
To the voters
It is now time to decide our future. Is it one that will continue to be full of division, fear and confusion, or, can we begin to heal and work towards a functioning government.
If we want the latter outcome, we must vote for Diane Mitsch Bush. She has the experience, the vision and the ability to cross divides and bring this district together. Mitsch Bush is not against the Second Amendment. She is for responsible gun control. Mitsch Bush is for a safe, healthy environment and equity for all. Mitsch Bush supports allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, implementing paid sick leave and will fight to protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
Lauren Boebert supports policies that would keep health care and prescription drug prices high. She thinks the rules don’t apply to her — she defied health department orders put in place to keep people safe during the pandemic, and is against requiring vaccinations for deadly viruses like measles and meningitis, even during the largest public health crisis of our time. This attitude is why our president is fighting COVID. I could go on and on about Mitsch Bush’s policies and how important they are to a healthy future for all of us, but, I urge you to find out for yourself at https://dianeforcolorado.com/meet-diane/. If you don’t do this for yourself, then please choose Diane for your children and grandchildren. We can’t afford to play games with their future.
Amy Kimberly
Carbondale
We need Diane Mitsch Bush
Diane Mitsch Bush is remarkably different from her congressional opponent in many ways. A few examples: Mitsch Bush supports health insurance for people with pre-existing conditions, Medicare-negotiated drug prices, local clean-energy jobs and keeping our public lands public. She has long experience creating legislation and working with the other side. She’s willing to compromise. And she’s willing to debate her opponent. We don’t need more polarization; we need Diane Mitsch Bush in Congressional District 3.
Michael Kinsley
Old Snowmass Colorado
