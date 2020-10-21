Democratic leaders, mainstream media ignoring nationwide issues
I am a U.S. citizen living near Montrose and politically “unaffiliated.” As a boy, I grew up on a farm on the northern great plains in a household where politics were rarely discussed. My mother, however, was a card-carrying member of the Democratic Party and I was influenced by her to a large degree. She was a conservative Democrat and would have been 95 years old today. I carried these political values into my college years and well into middle age. Lately, I find the “party” of my dear mother to be almost “unrecognizable.”
The Democratic Party appears to have moved to the “far left” and beyond. They have no patience for any conservative thoughts or opinions, and no tolerance for Americans who do not think and act exactly as they do. This is a disturbing realization to me, and certainly to millions of other proud and loyal citizens.
Decades ago as a younger man, I did not consider myself a necessarily “patriotic” citizen. Why? Because I did not fully understand and appreciate the “actual meaning” of freedom and liberty and frankly, was not worried about ever losing those privileges. Nowadays, I feel much differently...it is clear that certain unalienable rights that we enjoy today are threatened. Real-time examples of this are the following: 1) violating our safety and security through recent rioting, violence, and destruction of private and public property in many of our cities; 2) denying freedom of speech on our liberal college campuses to non-liberal academics and guest speakers; and 3) harassment and physical assault of innocent citizens in restaurants, shopping areas and other public places in the U.S.A. Has there ever been a greater need for law and order in America? No! Are we too complacent in allowing political extremists to disrupt our everyday lives? Yes … and most American citizens would agree with me! The truth is that most Democratic leaders and the mainstream media are ignoring these nationwide issues and apparently don’t really care. What a lousy time to be “defunding” our police forces!
I consider myself a very loyal and patriotic American. I really have to be … and I’m damn proud of it. I love and respect this country we call the United States of America now more than ever! I cherish the uniquely American ideals of “liberty and the pursuit of happiness!”
Our current president, Donald J. Trump, boldly represents and supports these ideals. I believe that he genuinely loves and supports all people that are proud Americans. That includes ordinary, everyday people like me! I am voting for Trump and all other candidates that share his vision on Nov. 3. Please join me on this vote… it will preserve and protect our great country and our American way of life!
Kurt Kubik
Montrose
Vote yes on B
The Board of Trustees of the Montrose Regional Library District asks that you vote yes on Amendment B which repeals the 1982 Gallagher Amendment. Both parties in the Colorado legislature worked together to refer Amendment B to our ballot with a 71-21 vote. Gallagher is a complicated amendment that has a big impact on our library as well as our schools, the recreation district and other special districts.
Our library can only collect property taxes. We cannot levy or collect sales taxes, excise taxes or any other kind of tax. In 2017, voters passed an increase in the tax rate for the library. We use this money to be open more days and more hours, have more books, set up high speed internet hot spots in Montrose and Olathe, provide up-to-date online resources, and repair equipment and infrastructure. We are proud to be a vital part of the Montrose Community.
If Amendment B passes, our budgets will be more predictable and stable. This will freeze the tax rates at current levels. If it does not pass we will continue to be subject to the whims of the complex Gallagher amendment. (For more information on Gallagher, refer to buildingabettercolorado.org/gallagher-interactive/)
The MRLD Board of Trustees, Caroline Evans, LeeAnn Riddoch, Emily Schneider, Ed Hagins, Dr. Robert Munday, Ana Maymi, and Dr. DoriAnn Adragna ask that you let the library continue to provide the services on which you depend. We urge you to vote yes on Amendment B.
Caroline Evans
President MRLD Board of Trustees
Together is better
Our country is more divided today than anytime I can remember since the Vietnam War. Congress is at a stalemate, unable to pass legislation to help unemployed workers and small businesses. Healthcare is too expensive for working people to afford. Education beyond high school is financially out of reach for many. Numerous other problems are not addressed because Congress is too political.
Congressional candidate Lauren Boebert says she will not compromise. Diane Mitsch Bush is known for working across the aisle, and for passing bi-partisan legislation in her three terms in the state legislature. If you want to see Congress accomplish something good for rural Colorado, join me in voting for Diane Mitsch Bush.
Nancy Ballantyne
Montrose
