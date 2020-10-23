Open your eyes
The Democratic Party Manifesto.
I sincerely hope everyone read the Oct. 3 Your View letter by Bruce Many. This was an excellent description of socialism, also known as communism.
The eight points listed are exactly what the Democrat Manifesto is for this presidential election.
What logical mind could ever want to live with that type of government? All you have to do is look at any of the socialist countries around the world and see how bad off they are. The Democrats are constantly preaching everything should be free, where do you think the money will come from to pay for all the free stuff? They say they will put huge taxes on the very wealthy. Have you ever heard of “Equal Taxation Under the Law”? It’s called the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America. They will have to find another source of money for the free stuff, like you and I. Your 10 to 24% federal income tax will be more like 75%. Try living on one-fourth of your income.
They are already teaching socialism in our schools, not for the students to learn what it is but they are teaching how great it is. Ask your kids.
If you read all eight points in Bruce’s letter and pay attention to what is going on around the country, you will understand that the Democratic party is undertaking all the points of socialism in one way or another.
Why don’t the Democrats want to use the word God or display the American flag?
Please, for the sake of the country, think about it.
Bill Babbel
Montrose
World scouting demonstrates peace
As one of the majority of Americans who are upset by the racist attitudes coming to the fore, I would like to mention my eye-opening experiences at some of the World Scout Jamborees I’ve participated in. Scouting, being a worldwide movement for over 100 years, promotes worldwide friendship among all nationalities, races, languages and creeds. It is the most inclusive movement of young people ever.
A World Scout Jamboree is largely an outdoor event held every four years in a different country attended by up to 40,000 youths (scouts) from about 160 nations. These youth demonstrate what a peaceful and fun-loving world this could be. The scouts from around the world, not only share the same values (the Scout Oath and Law), and work well together, but are eager to share their culture and be of service to all. The lesson here is that peace, friendship and service is very much possible in the world today.
Wayne Quade
Montrose
A deep dive into Proposition 113
The Sept. 25 Montrose County League of Women Voters letter supporting a “yes” vote on Proposition 113 prompted me to do a little research. The League of Women Voters bills itself as “nonpartisan” (wink, wink) but continually side with Democratic party positions. After careful consideration, I strongly recommend a no vote on Proposition 113. As shocking as it sounds, Colorado’s Democratic governor and legislature have agreed to assign Colorado’s electoral votes in presidential elections to the winner of the national popular vote — regardless of how Coloradans vote. A no vote would put an end to that scheme, which was passed with virtually no discussion, debate or partisan support.
“One person, one vote” sounds very democratic, doesn’t it ? Here’s what’s wrong with the idea: We are a representative republic — not a democracy. Our founders, in their infinite wisdom, recognized that we are not one homogenous nation, but rather a group of separate states with different goals, ideals, strengths, weaknesses and values. They ingrained in our Constitution a system of government that maintained the ability of each state, regardless of size, to protect its interests, and prevent a dictatorship of the majority. Two institutions critical to that protection are the Electoral College and the U.S. Senate.
The national popular vote proponents do not have the support or votes to legally abolish the Electoral College because that would require a Constitutional amendment, so they are attempting an illegal end run. With the Electoral College, candidates are forced to compete for a cross section of Americans. Without the Electoral College, the considerable influence Colorado now has in the presidential elections would be totally eliminated. With Colorado having only 1.7% of the nation’s population, future candidates would totally cater to high population cities and states, like LA and California. Follow the money. Proponents of NPV are 98% financed outside of Colorado, and almost all of that (76%) comes from California. Bypassing the Electoral College would be a giant step toward turning the failed and bankrupt People’s Republic of California into the failed (and no longer) United States of America.
For a pure democracy, the next step is to eliminate the U.S. Senate, where the smallest states have the same number of senators (two) as the highly populated states. Then California and New York, with a few big cities tossed in, can totally dictate their ruinous policies on us all.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Please explain what freedom you’re missing, Boebert
As I drive around Garfield County, I see signs about candidate Lauren Boebert and freedom, which cause me to ponder to what degree Boebert’s freedoms have been suppressed.
Let’s see, she and her family moved from Florida to Denver to Rifle. Seems pretty free to me. She freely dropped out of high school to work at McDonald’s, got married and had children. Sounds pretty free. She had some altercations with the law, skipped out on hearings and didn’t land in jail. Again, still free. I believe her two pit bulls that attacked a neighbor’s dog were also free. At least, running free.
She had the freedom to open a restaurant; the freedom to create a fake story about a Rifle murder to justify wearing a firearm and allowing her staff to arm; the freedom to contact Fox News and other outlets for free publicity while modeling her guns, and showing off prayers on her menus. She had the freedom to collect signatures outside her restaurant for a failed recall attempt of the governor. She had the freedom to defy state and local regulations concerning COVID-19 and the reopening of restaurants. Again, no repercussions. Still free.
Boebert had the freedom to run for public office, win the primary, and during a pandemic, fly to Washington to hear Trump’s acceptance speech.
Now, the GOP candidate is free to ignore debates unless she gets the questions in advance. Also, free to ignore questions from the press about the positions she doesn’t have. Which is why the Pueblo Chieftain endorsed Mitsch Bush. Likewise, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, although they don’t officially call them endorsements.
Boebert has the freedom to potentially win an election, go back on the government dole she condemned, with paid health insurance while vowing to end the ACA for us, collecting a salary paid by taxpayers while denouncing taxes, all the while expressing no interest whatsoever in actually solving the nation’s problems, which she obviously knows nothing about. Except freedom. Which freedom are you missing? Oh, must be the one which considers your health by wearing a mask.
Craig S. Chisesi
Rifle
Fifty-six percent approval of Trump’s economy
A recent letter writer quoted from the latest Gallup survey that 56% of registered voters believed they were better off today than they were at the end of President Obama’s second term, something that Trump touts at his campaign rallies.
Is it really fair to compare the two considering the state of the economy that Obama inherited in 2008? He and Joe Biden brought the country back from the worst recession since the Great Depression. Had they not taken the drastic and sometimes unpopular stances they took, and had they not made the extreme economic decisions they put into effect, our economy would still be foundering. Let’s give credit where credit is due.
I shudder to think what the state of our economy would be had Trump been faced with the economic collapse of 2008.
Holly von Helms
Montrose
Both parties agree: vote “Yes” on Amendment B
At a time when it seems like partisan politics divide us on every issue, it’s a breath of fresh air to have an issue on which both the Republicans and Democrats agree. Both Montrose party organizations are encouraging citizens to vote “Yes” on Amendment B for good reason. Amendment B gives Coloradans a chance to repeal the Gallagher Amendment.
Gallagher fixed the percent of total property tax collections that could come from residential properties at 45%, leaving businesses to pay the remaining 55% regardless of what was happening in individual real estate markets. Due to rapidly increasing property values, primarily in Front Range communities, since 1982 when Gallagher was passed, the residential assessment rate has declined from 30% to 7.2%, while the rate for all other property has not changed.
In many rural communities on the Western Slope, such as Montrose, where the proportion of commercial to residential property is much lower than in large Front Range communities, this has resulted in flat or declining revenues for essential local entities. Declining revenues caused by Gallagher are a primary reason why the Montrose Library District and Montrose Fire Protection District had to ask the voters for a mill levy increase in 2017 and 2018 just to continue providing the same services. Gallagher is a flawed formula that has resulted in a lopsided, one-size-fits all approach to property taxes that requires our coffee shops, restaurants, bakeries, daycares, auto repair shops and family farms to shoulder a larger part of the tax burden while depriving our essential service providers, such as the Montrose Fire Protection District, of necessary funding. Colorado homeowners currently enjoy the third lowest residential property tax rate in the country. Amendment B will not result in a tax increase for residential property because it not only removes this broken approach, but freezes property tax rates. It also will prevent a further decline in revenue for rural local taxing entities that provide essential services.
Amendment B’s ability to solve a worsening problem for Colorado’s rural communities, without raising taxes, is why it has received strong bipartisan support. It makes sense. Let’s do right by our local businesses and essential service providers, keep our taxes low and fix an approach that no longer works for our community by voting “Yes” on Amendment B.
Jason Ullmann
Montrose
South First closure makes no sense
I feel Montrose City just made a mistake. Not long ago, locals were encouraged to use feeder streets to relive Townsend. I was certainly willing to do this. My route to anything downtown was Park. So, imagine my surprise when I turned onto South First to drop off my ballot. The huge boulders led me to believe it wasn’t a temporary closing. I returned to Park, to Fifth and up Townsend while trying to understand who thought that one up.
The closure makes no sense at all. Any businessperson will tell you that the way to encourage business is to make it more accessible, not less. This will not encourage shopping downtown. Maybe city employees need an outdoor break area, bound to be used this winter. Oh, maybe it is to discourage voters! Didn’t work in Georgia.
Hopefully, our city council will revisit this planning error.
Sam Scott
Montrose
Lauren Boebert speaks for western Colorado
Lauren Boebert is the best person to represent us here in western Colorado. She will put rural Colorado first. As a high school student, I am disappointed by the politicians in Denver and Washington D.C. with their responses on recent issues. The extended mask mandates and closings due to COVID-19, a virus with an over 99% survival rate, are an apparent manipulation tactic, and a threat to the American people, as well as an obvious overstep of government power. With the government trying to infringe on our freedoms, Lauren Boebert will work to protect our rights.
She firmly believes in the Second Amendment and supports our right as citizens to bear arms. Lauren Boebert, most importantly, has drive and commitment, so we can be confident that she will work to keep our freedoms, our liberty, and what is best for western Colorado. Vote Lauren Boebert for Congress. Vote Republican.
Logan Semones
Montrose
