Diane Mitsch Bush is the obvious choice
I can understand the appeal of Lauren Boebert, especially among oilfield workers, Ted Nugent fans and militia groups. But for the rest of us, Diane Mitsch Bush is the obvious choice. Her record reveals a moderate Democrat who is more interested in finding pragmatic solutions to problems than in generating publicity and partisan grandstanding. From what I have seen, she has a broad and deep understanding of many complex issues important to western Colorado, including health care, water, public land management and climate change, to name a few.
Contrary to attack ads that try to paint a picture of some far-left socialist, Mitsch Bush is more likely to be a voice of moderation and reason and may help reign in some of the more radical elements in her party. I believe Mitsch Bush is someone who will listen to all sides of an argument and try to represent the entire 3rd Congressional District to the best of her ability. If you think knowledge, education and experience still matter, and prefer someone who can hit the ground running and work for the common good, vote for Diane Mitsch Bush.
Paul Lewis
Montrose
Be careful of hitching yourself to Trump’s wagon
There is only one certainty about Donald Trump. Donald Trump will dump you once you do not serve his needs. Trump sees everything as win or lose and sees himself as the ultimate winner. He sincerely believes that everyone else is a loser. He refers to his supporters as “my people,” but win or lose following the election, they will be losers and suckers not worthy of his attention. If he wins, he will not see any more need for “my people” because Trump will see himself as obtaining a single handed victory. If Trump loses, he will place the blame squarely on “my people,” since Trump himself will never admit to being the cause of his own failure.
Trump has touted the merits of “my generals” but now his pride in Kelly, McMasters, and “Maddog” Mattis has turned to calling them third rate generals and disgruntled employees. The same is true for Trump’s cabinet, white house staff and press corp. John Bolton was hailed as a superior, defense expert, but following his resignation, Trump characterizes him as an incompetent hack that Trump hired simply because Trump took pity on him. He hired Bolton as national security advisor, not someone trying out to wash his car! The number of Trump‘s failed appointees, tell-all-books and disgruntled employees are well known and too numerous to list here. The sheer number of disgruntled employees is unquestionably a definitive measure of the failures of Trump’s presidency.
Trump’s entire life is littered with failed enterprises, failed investments, former associates, attorneys, business partners, contractors, wifes and mistresses discarded and broken following failure and bankruptcy. Trump doesn’t have a single friend in the world except himself.
If you hitch yourself to Trump’s wagon, be prepared to be left for dead in the ditch.
Clay Goldberg
Montrose
Diane Mitsch Bush is right for CD3
A look at the two candidates for the 3rd Congressional District:
Diane Mitsch Bush
• Has experience in the Colorado State house and on various boards & commissions
• Believes in lowering health care and insurance costs
• Believes in funding for public schools and junior colleges
• Believes in expanding job training
• Believes in protecting our water and fighting climate change and drought
• Believes in protecting our public lands
Lauren Boebert
• Has little regard for the law as evidenced by her various law encounters including for disorderly conduct, a cease & desist order and subsequent license revocation for her restaurant and a warrant for her arrest when failing to show up for a court date.
• Has supported QAnon’s conspiracies
• Requires her restaurant staff, including minors, to wear firearms at work
• Has refused interviews and debates leaving us clueless as to how she would represent us in Congress
• Has no prior involvement, and has shown no interest, in making government work
Sharon Hoffman
Montrose
God chooses the president?
Following the 2016 election, there was a lot of social media chatter among conservative Christians claiming that Trump won because he was chosen by God. For scriptural support, they cited Paul in Romans 13 who wrote that “the authorities who rule over us are appointed by God.”
However, even foolish magical thinking has logical consequences. If it’s actually true that God chooses our president, then the Lord appears to be choosing Joe Biden by a wide margin, and rejecting Trump. Doesn’t it follow that anyone who votes for Trump is opposing God’s will? Won’t the Almighty be very unhappy with you if you vote for Trump and thus defy His decision?
This is a good example of the amusing consequences that arise when you try to claim that magic supernatural characters meddle in our worldly affairs. It’s also important to point out that the Bible doesn’t support our freedom to hold popular elections, the freedom of the people to vote and the freedom to choose our own leaders. As a result, our entire election process is totally un-Biblical. Thank goodness for that!
Al Read
Montrose
My Octopus Teacher
Netflix’s explosive new documentary “My Octopus Teacher” chronicles a complex relationship between a man and the world’s most bizarre animal — an octopus. It further testifies to our highly conflicted relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Most of us treasure our “pets” — dogs, cats, horses. Our allegiance to them transcends that to our own species. If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for scarce funds for life-saving surgery, we know who would live.
Yet, we torment, kill and consume other animals that are similar in appearance, intelligence and ability to suffer. Then, we bristle at East Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.
We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. We have gone to the Moon, unraveled and modified genetic codes, and found cures for deadly diseases. Yet, we still have not figured out our relationship.
Watson Warwick
Montrose
Great reading
It is a true pleasure to open the pages of the Montrose Daily Press and find articles written by Michael Cox and Steve Woody. Both of these men with their shoe sole, down the road, gut analogy speaks loudly of devotion to duty and time. They scribe reality whether it be current circumstance or drawn from a wealth of life experiences. They are superb conversationalists making any reader comfortable with facts, opinion and proven justifications. These fine gentlemen, greying now but strong of mind and heart, tell it straight from the belt, entertaining and enlightening the reader.
Kirby Kline
Montrose
Elect an entertainer or a leader?
We in western Colorado are facing a very important election — the 3rd Congressional District race.
The feisty Boebert sure knows how to throw some attitude! Her pistol packin’, no compromises, I make my own rules, thank you style makes for dynamic and entertaining campaign stops.
I’ve been trying to imagine how Boebert’s approach might translate into effective leadership in Congress. Grandstanding on divisive hot-button issues is an easy way to stir up a crowd. Reconciling our differences is a more fruitful way to get things done in politics.
While Colorado and the U.S.A. face significant challenges, both are blessed with abundant resources to address those challenges. The path forward lies in shepherding those resources to address the problems at hand. In these polarized and divided times, we need someone with the experience and maturity to reach out to all her constituents, and to forge solutions that benefit all of us.
As a former Colorado State Representative and Routt County Commissioner, Mitsch Bush has a long history of public service, a proven record of collaboration and a willingness to address the flaws in our political system. She doesn’t shy away from the hard work of understanding the issues and getting things sorted out.
If we tire of Boebert’s entertainment, it won’t be easy to switch channels to the dedicated leadership we truly need now. In these uncertain times, let’s elect the proven public servant — Diane Mitsch Bush.
Pat Kiernan
Carbondale
Lack of judge information is troubling
Are you troubled by lack of information about all those judges on your ballot? You’re not alone.
Unsuspecting voters think if they haven’t heard anything bad about a judge, the judge must be OK. That assumption is incorrect.
Complaints against judges in Colorado, and the discipline history of judges, are hidden from voters. Most states have public judicial discipline proceedings. After all, judges are public servants.
But in Colorado, judicial discipline proceedings are confidential. You don’t know whether any of those judges on your ballot have been disciplined or how many complaints have been filed against them.
The problem is compounded at election time when judicial performance commissions issue evaluations and recommendations about judges. Why? Because discipline information is also hidden from performance commissions.
Colorado’s Open Records Act does not apply to judges. So basic information, such as attendance and internal complaints, is also hidden from you and performance commissions.
Chris Forsyth
Wheat Ridge
Additional facts regarding the relationship between members of the African American population and the Democratic party
Correction to my previous letter: As a follow-up to my letter on Oct. 9, I must correct an error contained therein. The letter stated that when the Thirteenth Amendment to abolish the institution of slavery in America was voted on by Congress, all of the “nay” votes (46) cast against its passage were cast by members of the Democratic party. That total of 46 “nay” votes is incorrect. Actually, 56 votes were cast in opposition to the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment and “yes” all of them were cast by members of the Democratic party.
Here are some additional facts regarding the relationship between members of the African American population and the Democratic party:
• During the presidential election of 1860, you can find numerous references to Republicans as “black Republicans,” also referred to as “(-N- word) lovers”;
• In Edwardsville, Illinois on Sept. 11, 1858, Abe Lincoln, discussing the differences between Republicans and Democrats is quoted as saying that the Republicans, “consider slavery a moral, social, and political wrong, while (the Democrats) do not consider it either a moral, social or political wrong.”
• In the Lincoln-Douglas debates leading up to the election, Douglas (Democratic candidate for president) emphatically rejected the viewpoint put forth by Lincoln that slavery was wrong;
• In 1860, there were approximately 4 million slaves in the United States — all of them “owned by Democrats.” The “northern” Democrats were notoriously silent on this entire issue.
So that the entire truth of this matter is exposed, let us not forget the “Cornerstone Speech delivered by Democrat and Confederate leader Alexander Stephens on March 12, 1861. In that speech he said that whereas the American founders considered all men to be created equal, “Our new government (of the Confederacy) is founded on exactly the opposite idea…..its foundations are laid, cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the Negro is not equal to the white man. That slavery — subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical and moral truth.” (For reference see “A New Birth of Freedom” Henry Jaffa, Lanham: Rowan & Littlefield, 2004, pages 216-17, 222.)
Need I say more? Will BLM flourish within the Democratic party? You decide; the only thing certain is that a leopard cannot change its spots.
Kip Mecum
Montrose
Proposition 115 will harm
The ballot initiative Proposition 115 to ban abortions after 22 weeks offers a simplistic state imposed policy to a medically and ethically complex situation. Proposition 115 as written has a number of distortions and flaws.
The main exception to the ban is “to save the life of the pregnant woman” but does not include threats to the woman’s health. No exception for the diabetic whose eyesight and kidney function is steadily deteriorating? No exception for the woman with lupus with threats of stroke and kidney damage? No exception for the teenager incested by her uncle?
Of major importance, no exception for fetal anomalies, some fixable, some resulting in stillbirth or neonatal suffering and death? The Center for Disease Control reports that approximately 120,000 pregnancies in the U.S. each year are affected by fetal anomalies. Many anomalies are not detected until ultrasound at 21-24 weeks or later. The medical Journal Obstetrics and Gynecology of May 24, 2013 states that brain anomalies are often detected after the 21-24 week anatomy scan. The journal issue of Feb. 26, 2009 followed 77 pregnant women who received a diagnosis of highly probable perinatal death. The majority were diagnosed after 22 weeks.
The Center for Disease Control notes that in 2016 just 1.2% of abortions in the United States took place after 21 weeks. The decision to terminate a previously planned and wanted pregnancy can be heart wrenching for the mother. The decision is best left up to the pregnant mother in consultation with her physician, rather than to a political ban imposed by the state, which will do harm.
Vote “NO” on Proposition 115.
Scott Johnson MD
Loveland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.