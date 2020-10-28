Let’s establish better ways to alert affected residents
I am submitting this letter to inform Montrose residents of how property can be rezoned without their being notified or aware. Property (next to Cobble Creek and Spruce Point) originally zoned for agriculture was rezoned to R3 (multi-resident), and then to commercial (most anything.) Few, if any, one of the Spruce Point/Cobble Creek HOAs, residents and other developers were sufficiently notified of the rezoning (to commercial) actions and hearings. The only notification (we found out about too late) was a small sign posted about 100 feet back from the property; virtually unreadable from the road or sidewalks. Was this small sign intentionally used by the owners of the property to hide the notice of rezoning?
Did the Montrose city mayor, city manager and planning board members think the following was sufficient and acceptable that:
1) Posting the notice of the pending rezoning on such a small, unreadable sign?
2) Not notifying the affected residents of the rezoning with a quarter mile of the property (as listed on the application for rezoning) by letter?
3) Apparently few if any residents from Spruce Point, Cobble Creek and other developers were aware of the pending rezoning?
4) Apparently few if any residents attended the Montrose City planning board meetings or the hearing for final approval?
5) Apparently the property was rezoned to commercial without much opposition?
These tactics and “hidden” agendas are not OK with the residents of Cobble Creek and Spruce Point and should not be acceptable with other residents of Montrose. So, Montrose residents stay alert, be aware and get involved in the City of Montrose planning and rezoning. Or you may have a large apartment complex or commercial center built next to your home. You can sign up for Montrose City of Montrose Planning and Rezoning information and receive alerts of meetings and actions on the City of Montrose website:
The City of Montrose planners need to consider the interests of residents besides developers. If I were the Montrose mayor, city manager or a planning board member, I would make a more concerted effort to notify Montrose residents of rezoning actions affecting their homes, property, quality of life and environment. Let’s put minimum standards on size and location of signs notifying residents of planned zoning changes; let’s establish and enforce notification by letter to residents affected by zoning changes; let’s establish better ways and procedures to automatically alert affected residents of planning board meetings and hearings.
Don Peterson
Montrose
Join me in voting for Mitsch Bush
As a 42-year resident of Colorado Congressional District 3 and a former Gunnison County Commissioner, I had the privilege to work with Diane Mitsch Bush while she was in the state legislature. I say “privilege” because she was always positive, effective and truly caring about the needs of her constituents. Mitsch Bush has that knack for listening to all points of view and creating solutions to problems which incorporate those differing opinions, which we experience with too few politicians these days.
I hope you will join me in voting for Mitsch Bush because of these attributes, and because she will work across the aisle in Congress to solve our serious challenges. Diane has the experience, productive local relationships, and energy which we so sorely need from our congressional representative.
Jim Starr
Crested Butte
Vote “NO” on Proposition 113
A few thoughts about voting in Colorado in 2020.
We may be encouraged to vote early, but is it wise? I don’t think so. You never know what may come to light at the end of campaigns that may affect your choices. With our mail in ballots in Colorado, you may want to allow time for mailing, you can put your ballot in a drop box or at the County Clerk’s office up to 7:00 p.m. on election day. Concern about the coronavirus is minimal as social distancing should be of no concern.
Speaking of voting, an initiative regarding voting is on the ballot. This is about allocating electors to the Electoral College by popular vote. The founders were very enlightened when setting up the Electoral College. First, we are residents of states and then residents of the country second. States wanted to make their own rules first and then allow the federal government to regulate things the states themselves cannot do in regards to other states that affect the entire country. Now, most think rules are federal, then the states, not true. Essentially, states were to be little countries that banded together for defense and commerce.
The Electoral College was developed to try to level the field when voting for a president by smaller states. It was a way to get small states to join the United States. Senators and Congress people are elected by the states, so the states are fully in control of their election and representation. Should the president be elected by popular vote, large states would fully control the election of the president. With the Electoral College, small states are given a slightly larger influence in the presidential election. The senate is made up of two senators from each state. Congress people are based on the census and spread proportionately across the states based on population, with bigger states having more than small states.
The Electoral College is made up of electors from each state in the number equal to senators and Congress people of each state. This allows smaller states like Colorado receiving marginally more representation than larger states. This makes presidential candidates appeal to all states, not just large states in their attempt to win the elections. Otherwise small states like Colorado could be ignored when campaigning, with large, populous states (New York and California) controlling the country.
Please vote “NO” on Proposition 113. Preserve Colorado’s influence in future presidential elections.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
