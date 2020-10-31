Truth over lies
We have many friends that are Republicans and are good people and are not liars, however they are also “Never Trumpers.” The signs we created, “Truth over Lies” Biden/ Harris 2020, seems to be clear — we are referring to the current presidential election.
The liar in chief has made over 20,000 false claims or misleading statements in 3.5 years, from the Washington Post, The Atlantic and The Guardian. The Lincoln Project, a group who is made up of very respected Republican’s, former state chairmans and campaign strategists, recently published these quotes.
“His lying is killing us”; “We must stop him vote him out”; “I wouldn’t believe Donald Trump if his tongue were notarized.”
Here are just a few on what are thousands of Trump’s lies; “Biden’s plan is a 14% tax hike on middle class families”; “Many people every year, sometimes 100,000 and despite the vaccine, die from the flu, we are learning to live with COVID, in most populations it’s far less lethal”; “The coronavirus has seen a big surge in NE Zealand, it’s terrible. We don’t want that”; “Our COVID-19 numbers are better than almost all countries”; “Joe Biden and the Democrats want to prosecute Americans for going to church, but not for burning them”; and then this ugly disgusting whopper of a lie: “With late term abortions the mother meets with the doctors. They take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully. And then the doctor and mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby”.”
So, you see, we are more than justified to have signs out there saying “Truth over Lies” Biden/Harris 2020!
Kevin Kuns
Montrose
Elect Diane Mitsch Bush to Congress
I am writing to urge the good people of Colorado’s Western Slope to vote for Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress. Mitsch Bush is a seasoned and effective lawmaker. While in the state house, she was named Most Effective Freshman Legislator, and both the Rocky Mountain Farmers’ Union and the Colorado Livestock Association named her Legislator of the Year for her commitment to farmers, ranchers and rural communities.
As part of her campaign, Mitsch Bush has actively reached out to ranchers, holding virtual town halls to listen to their concerns and find ways to address them. Mitsch Bush knows that in Colorado, environmental issues affect everyone from ranchers to recreationalists. Protecting Colorado’s environment doesn’t damage our economy, it strengthens it. Mitsch Bush also knows that dealing effectively with the pandemic requires listening to science and acting responsibly in the face of crisis.
Mitsch Bush is an advocate of Second Amendment rights but also believes in gun safety. Her opponent, Lauren Boebert, has made a name for herself as a gun rights advocate, yet she doesn’t even know the law well enough to know that letting her underage waitresses carry guns is a felony. Boebert’s arrest record and string of court dates show that she has no respect for the law. She has allied herself with conspiracy theorists and white supremacists. Boebert has lied about her own background, and her attacks on Mitsch Bush are also baseless lies. Do we need another four years of partisanship, ideological grandstanding and stalemate in Washington D.C.? Do we really want a representative who chases headlines while our forest fires grow worse, our grandparents die of COVID and our financial situation continues to grow more and more untenable? No, we need someone who will lead and who will do the hard work of governing. Elect Diane Mitsch Bush to congress. Thank you.
Christina Callicott
Ridgway
Response to ‘Open your eyes’
I respect (letter writer) Mr. Babbel’s opinions; however, I disagree with several points. First, there is no requirement within the Constitution specifying “Equal Taxation Under the Law,” nor is it clear what this would mean. Equal per capita, equal percentage of wage or equal percentage of total income?
Second, no politician suggests everything should be free nor has the Democratic National Party adopted a “manifesto” consisting of eight points suggested by Babbel. The 2020 DNC platform only mentions a limited number of programs which should be free of cost and then only to specific groups. The exception is free COVID tests and vaccines. These aren’t truly free but providing these without an out-of-pocket expense encourages individuals to take advantage of them benefitting all of society.
There is a cost associated with belonging to a society; however, many of these costs are hidden, preventing us from making good decisions about the,. If someone is sick and cannot pay, they go to the emergency room and they are treated. Ultimately, this cost is passed to the consumer; however, we never know how much they impact our bill.
Similarly, climate change is real. We can discuss what amount is due to human contribution, but to deny climate change is akin to denying the sun comes up in the morning. There has been, and will continue to be, a societal cost associated with climate change. The effect that certain gases have on trapping heat in our atmosphere is known. Coal and hydrocarbons have effectively sequestered many of these gases in the ground for millions of years. Our liberation and use of these minerals impacts the level of greenhouse gases and contributes to climate change/
I understand the use of fossil fuels provides hundreds of thousands of good paying jobs, but without thoughtful regulation of waste products (including greenhouse gases), we are not realizing the true cost of their use. Just like the hospital bill, if the consumer doesn’t know what the total costs are, how can they make good purchasing decisions?
I understand it is unlikely that any two people will agree completely on what and how society should pay for itself; however, I know our politicians have been sweeping these costs under the rug for decades. If we want a meaningful discussion, we need to know what these costs are and how we are paying for them. I believe the fairest and most accurate way to identify and capture these costs is through government programs.
Marshal Clark
Montrose
Anyone other than Diane Mitsch Bush will ensure a lack of progress
I am a senior citizen here in Montrose and I would like to express my grave concern about our choices for government representation in the current election. While it should go without saying that Donald Trump has failed us as a nation — and miserably so — I would like to call attention to his understudy, Lauren Boebert, and her opponent Diane Mitsch Bush. Boebert has proven herself to be as much of a liar and demagogue as the man whose attention she unwaveringly seeks. She has allied herself with conspiracy theorists and white supremacists. She courts the media with headline-grabbing antics, while her policy pronouncements, what little she has offered, are nothing more than overly simplistic ideological fluff. Boebert’s arrest record makes it clear that she has little regard for the law. Why in God’s good name would we send her to the legislature?
Mitsch Bush, on the other hand, is a seasoned lawmaker who has won awards for her effectiveness on the job. Diane knows how to make people’s lives better by tackling concrete issues in a bipartisan manner. She is practical, well-informed and hard working. Mitsch Bush knows that in Colorado, environmental issues affect everyone from ranchers to recreationalists. She has concrete strategies for stimulating the economy while addressing health care and environmental issues at the same time. Best of all, she knows how to listen to her constituents — all of them — and how to craft legislation that addresses their issues. Boebert can’t even serve barbecue at a rodeo without sending people to the hospital.
I urge everyone to vote for Mitsch Bush to serve our district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Any other option will ensure continued stalemate, partisanship and a lack of progress for the people of western Colorado.
Deana Harrison
Colorado
We have so much work to do as a nation
Three of the lifelong Republicans I know voted for the Democratic ticket this election and shared the reasons for their votes:
• The loss of lives of close friends due to the mismanagement of the pandemic by the present administration;
• Corruptions and shady business dealings by the president and his family;
• Increased lack of funding for public education over the last 30 years;
• Tax avoidance by the president and other major Republican leaders;
• The corruption of the judicial system by the actions of Mitch McConnell and senate Republicans;
• The vast income disparity between the rich and the rest of the county. Billionaires profit on the pandemic while millions of our citizens slip into poverty;
• Denial of climate change by the GOP;
• The gridlock caused by McConnell’s refusal to bring bills to the floor, even bipartisan bills;
• The need for a functioning Congress that can pass badly needed legislation such as infrastructure;
• The need to come together because we have so much work to do as a nation.
I especially agree with the last reason. We have so much to do in this country and we need all sides willing to get together and get things done. I commend all patriotic citizens who put their country over their party and vote their consciences.
Janine Gwaltney
Montrose
Take time to listen to Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert, a wife and mother of four boys, is running for Congress in the Colorado 3rd Congressional District. After reading her signed contract with Colorado, we decided to support Boebert. Upon meeting her and seeing her sincere conviction to uphold the United States Constitution and to represent the people of Colorado, we knew we had a candidate we could trust and depend on.
We, as citizens of the 3rd District, personally ask the people of this district to listen to what Boebert stands or and reach out and attend her rallies. If you are concerned about the true values that this county was founded on, you will not be disappointed.
The 2020 election is really about the Democrat’s Socialist agenda vs. the Constitutional freedoms of the American people. (Socialism is a pathway to Communism/Dictatorship.)
God bless America.
Wally Smith
Montrose
Democratic party is fooling Democrat voters
I am amazed that Democrat voters continue to vote for the party diametrically opposed to their interests. In the 1960s, being a Democrat was synonymous with being pro-Israel. That is no longer the case. Liberals today attempt to cast Israel, the only democracy and Jewish state among 70+ much larger Muslim/Arab states, as an invader. Democrats favor the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement against Israel.
The Democratic party is more than willing to harbor anti-semites within their ranks, refusing to condemn the open jew hatred of Rashida Talib, Ilan Omar and others. Contrast that to President Trump, the best friend Israel has ever had. He is doing the impossible — bringing peace between Israel and its Muslim neighbors. United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kosovo and now Sudan have new peace agreements with Israel — totally recognizing Israel’s right to exist.
Black Americans have overwhelmingly supported the Democrat party — the party of slavery, the KKK and Jim Crow laws. Joe Biden lies about marching in civil rights protests but was a crony of Robert Byrd, exalted leader in the KKK. His words reveal his true self, as he suggested that it was “nice to see a clean black man able to speak clearly” in Barack Obama. Many black people in cities governed by Democrats for decades continue to be mired in poverty and crime-ridden neighborhoods and are still absolutely loyal to Democrats. Black lives matter to Democrats only every election cycle. Contrast that to three-plus years of Trump keeping promises, with all-time record low unemployment among the black community, for example.
Similarly, many in the Hispanic community vote for Democrats, in spite of the fact that Democrat policies are detrimental to them. Unrestricted illegal immigration lowers wages and increases unemployment in the Hispanic community. High taxes and onerous regulations seriously hinder small businesses, many run by Hispanics. Trump’s policies provided a thriving business environment and record low unemployment among Hispanics.
California continues to vote for Democrats. Always beautiful, and once a safe place to live, California is now hopelessly bankrupt and is self-destructing. To stay in power, Democrats have given public employee unions unbelievable pensions without funding those benefits. High taxes and anti-business policies prevail. Misguided environmental policies have resulted in electric power outages and rampant forest fires. The infrastructure is falling apart.
“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” Fool me for generations?
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose
Prop 113 debate filled with misinformation
This letter is largely a response to Ed Henrie’s “deep dive into Prop 113”, but others have submitted letters to the editor with similar factual inaccuracies.
The most glaring misstatement is that Prop 113 “abolishes” the electoral college. It does not. The fear-mongering opponents of Prop 113 appear to have never read the text of the Constitution or even a Wikipedia article. Article II Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution empowers the state legislatures to determine how the state’s electors are chosen. Hooray for states’ rights! Currently 48 states and DC use the winner-take-all method, where the winner of the state popular vote is given all of the electoral college votes for that state.
Nebraska and Maine have had split electoral vote systems since 1972 and 1992, respectively. In those states (which are hardly the bastions of California liberalism that Henrie bemoans), electoral votes are split between the winner of the state popular vote and the winner of the popular vote in each congressional district. It is interesting that Prop 113 opponents skip over this fact.
Here’s the reality: On Nov. 3, the winner of the presidency will be decided by who wins the popular vote in Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan and/or Wisconsin. It is absurd to assume the founders envisioned a handful of swing states determining the election. National popular vote sounds simple because it is simple. Let every single vote count, and the person with the most votes wins.
Nick Kreider
Montrose
Fill out your ballot
Election day is coming soon. Fill out your ballot and bring it if you can to the drop box across from the post office. I have completed my civic duty to not elect a blatant liar in chief or a rubber stamp senator that uses John F. Kennedy footage in his ads (possibly without permission).
The GOP candidate for congress is a real head scratcher. Someone worse than Tipton with zero experience. Diane Mitsch Bush is head and shoulders the better, bipartisan candidate. The self-servants of this world will soon have their day of reckoning and if not we’ll lose everything else that we thought we’ve worked so hard for all these years. Social security, Medicare and pensions rerouted to boost the billionaires. Vote! It matters to all Americans! If you want to be a good American help your friends and neighbors, otherwise step aside and be self-serving.
Steven Hallenborg
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.