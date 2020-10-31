Diane Mitsch Bush will be a true representative of western Colorado
If we want to go forward after this pandemic is over, we need a strong, intelligent fighter and a true representative of western Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives. That person is Diane Mitsch Bush.
She was elected a state representative for three terms where she worked across the aisle to support family agriculture, transportation, sustainable water infrastructure, renewable energy, small rural communities, public health and the natural resources that sustain us all.
Mitsch Bush has already done far more for western Colorado than her un-initiated opponent could possibly do. Her intelligence, drive and knowledge will make her an outstanding representative of Colorado and help the whole country in the hard days to come.
Katherine Delanoy
Eagle
Your vote does count
The recent editorial by Janine Gwaltney (“Make your vote count” on Oct. 3) favored the popular vote total to elect the U.S. president over the electoral college system. Her opinion is without giving the matter much thought. One revealing statement, “If a few of the larger swing states turn reliably Democratic the present electoral college will no longer serve the Republicans nationally.” How has the electoral college served the Republicans nationally anymore than the democrats? It’s not a matter of bias one way or the other. At the state level, the president (and other offices) are already elected by the popular vote of the individual states nationwide. Her thought was certainly focused on the last national election. Clinton won the popular vote in Colorado and didn’t she received all of the electoral votes for the state? Oh, but Clinton had more total popular votes nationwide than Trump but that was thanks to the huge liberal-voting majority in the state of California. She didn’t carry enough of the popular vote in those “larger swing states....” to put her over the top and win overall.
Presently, the electoral college acts as a check and balance for states with smaller populations and without it in the Clinton-Trump election, Clinton would actually have been elected by just one state, not the majority of states. Potentially we could have the three most populace states control the entire elections for president — New York, Illinois and California. I wonder how Janine finds this fair and equitable? How about mob-rule? The popular vote to her regard or Clinton’s is virtually the same thing. I believe only one state (Nebraska) currently splits the electoral college votes based on the percentage of popular votes won and I think this would be a more equitable way if it were uniformly implemented across the nation. There would no longer be a “threshold” of electoral votes in order to be elected president, it would simply be by the vote percentage each way in each state. Janine apparently doesn’t realize that democracies are always one step away from breaking down into a dictatorship and this is exactly what a one-party majority amounts to....and will represent should these left-wing democrats prevail in this election and enact just a few of the plans in their so-called and little discussed “manifesto.” “Katy....bar the door.”
Mike Fisher
Montrose
Diane Mitsch Bush will have your back
With Colorado burning and our intense drought, how could we not care about climate change? I support the environment. I support our farmers and ranchers too, especially now when so many are struggling. Diane Mitsch Bush supports the environment and our food producers! She was my state representative in Denver and is a woman of integrity and transparency. She puts her constituents first, and reads every bill before voting on it.
Lauren Boebert won’t need to read any bill since she already promised to vote 100% how the Republican Party (and its lobbyists) tell her to. On her website she doesn’t mention climate change or the environment. Or agriculture and farming.
Republicans, Diane will have your back because you are her constituents. Boebert won’t have mine because I’m a Democrat.
P.S. I don’t want to take anyone’s guns. Neither does any Democrat I know.
Liz Gauthier
Eagle
