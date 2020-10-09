Opposition to proposed development of 500-apartment complex
Developer Matt Miles has proposed building a 500-apartment complex just adjacent to Spruce Point, Cobble Creek homes and Cobble Creek Clubhouse. The plan is still being revised, but the City of Montrose Planning Commission will schedule a hearing on the proposed development sometime in October to review, approve, disapprove, or suggest modifying the plan.
A vast majority of Cobble Creek HOA and Spruce Point HOA members strongly oppose the proposed development and have signed a petition opposing the project. My purpose here is to make other residents in the surrounding areas aware of how this project may affect their lives, property values, safe access to Chipeta Road, road congestion, and natural environment.
The large number of residents in 500 apartment-complex will increase traffic congestion, slow access to primary roads, and add yet another intersection along Chipeta Road — especially impacting Cobble Creek, Spruce Point, and residents along Chipeta Road. Furthermore, Cobble Creek and Spruce Point were intended to provide more open space, natural surroundings, and attractive layout of houses and interior roads. The development project will destroy the attractiveness, lower the value of real estate, and reduce the associated tax revenue. If city planning and zoning has any meaning, then this project should not be approved.
I recommend that homeowners affected by this project learn more about it, voice any objections via email or letters to the Montrose mayor, mayor pro-tem, council members, city manager, and Montrose County officials involved in approving this project. And attend the Montrose City Planning Commission hearings when notified and scheduled. Time is of the essence since there is only a 15-day window for comment from when we are notified of the hearing.
Don Peterson
Montrose
Read’s letter confuses the facts; questions arise
After reading Mr. Read’s letter (Sept. 11) I had to do some fact-checking, and in the process numerous questions arose. Read said that conservatives (Republicans?) have opposed every effort to increase voter participation for the “last 150 years.” He has obviously lost his history book! Let’s look back 160 years to the start of the Civil War.
Beginning with the question of whether or not “black lives matter,” the answer is simply that black lives have always mattered. Over 618,000 men died in the Civil War because black lives mattered. Approximately 360,000 (mostly white) soldiers died from the Southern states. The Southern states were solidly Democratic strongholds because the south needed slavery to fuel the economic engines. Black lives mattered to the southerners because they relied on the abomination called “slavery.” The “northern” or Union States were mostly Republican strongholds. An estimated 258,000 union soldiers died for several reasons but high among their priorities was the abolition of the abomination called slavery.
Now consider Read’s comment about “conservatives” opposing every effort to increase voter participation. Following are some questions for Read and the Democrats:
How can you say conservatives oppose increased voter participation when it is a fact that all of the “No” votes (46 total) against passage of the Thirteenth Amendment (the abolition of slavery) to the United States Constitution were cast by Democrats?
Along those same lines, why did the Democrats (by large majority) oppose the Fourteenth and Fifteenth amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which address equal protection of rights and voting privileges for blacks?
Why would President Woodrow Wilson (Democrat) have a private screening of the movie (“Birth of A Nation,” praising the rise of the KKK) shown at the White House on Feb. 18, 1915. It was the movie’s premiere debut.
Consider 1964, ask yourself why did Democrats engage in the longest filibuster in U.S. Senate history (65 days) in opposition to the 1964 Civil Rights Bill?
The Democrats favorite program in the 1960s was the “Great Society.” One might ask, where is it, because the Democrats have sure not made anything positive happen. One of Lyndon Johnson’s most favorite words was the “N” word.
How can one say the “black lives matter” folks would be better off in the Democratic party? Really!
Kip Mecum
Montrose
Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress
Western Colorado is defined by people and communities. We need a representative in Congress who gets that, someone who builds coalitions and helps us craft positive solutions.
Some candidates seek attention by blaming, name-calling, and belittling. Mitsch Bush is the opposite, focusing on the talents, ideas and practical nature of Colorado’s people.
Mitsch Bush’s public service has helped ensure affordable health care, employment opportunities, civic engagement, and a healthy environment — features essential to us all.
Let’s send that style of leadership to Congress by voting for Mitsch Bush.
Steve Smith
Glenwood Springs
Diane Mitsch Bush is the adult in the room
If you aren’t familiar with our candidates for congressional representative, here’s a quick compare and contrast.
Diane Mitsch Bush is the adult in the room. She’s dedicated, whip-smart and has tons of experience as a county commissioner, state representative and state senator. She works across the aisle to get legislation done. She works for the people she represents. She’s a dedicated public servant — exactly the kind of person you’d want representing you in DC.
Lauren Boebert is a joke. She has zero experience, knows nothing about how the government works, has no platform or plan other than guns and “freedom.” She’s refused to participate in candidate debates unless she’s given the questions in advance. She’s on the record as saying that she’s “tired of compromise.” Despite running as a law-and-order candidate, she’s had numerous run-ins with the law, failed to appear on two separate summonses, and failed to obtain a food service license at the 2017 Garfield County Rodeo where her pork sliders allegedly sickened 80 people, etc.
The choice really is that stark. Please, let’s elect an experienced professional who would represent western Colorado with intelligence and fairness: Diane Mitsch Bush.
Dave Reed
Carbondale
Patriotic duty
I just watched Joe Biden tell all America that in response to COVID-19, he would mandate that every American would have to wear a face mask, as a patriotic duty. What? What about my fellow Americans who for health reasons can not wear a face mask? Are they doomed to head to the reeducation camps? What about those patriotic Americans who put on the uniform of our nation, but refuse to put up with mandatory mask wearing? Do they need to be taught a lesson by big government?
Joe Biden is wrong for our nation on so many levels. Making mask-wearing for all Americans is just one of them.
Jim Welch
Montrose
Congressional representation
Being a congresswoman, or the “people’s” representative, is a hard, demanding job. I know, as I have worked with every 3rd Congressional District representative over the past 30 years. The issues are complex. The best representatives know how to work with others to write and pass legislation that will aid their constituents and the nation.
Attributes that make a congresswoman effective are a deep knowledge of the laws and issues, being a good listener to understand the issues facing her district’s citizens, and being a good negotiator to modify bills to achieve the best outcomes. Consider the many issues that will come before our new Congresswoman that impact us in the 3rd District — grazing rights, veteran benefits, water rights, environmental protections, social security, health care insurance, education, immigration, prescription drug costs, public health — just to name a few of the issues that our congresswoman will need to know.
Lauren Boebert is good at getting publicity and her picture in the newspapers. Carrying a loaded gun, defying health department orders, selling shirts saying “God, Guns, Trump,” and mocking mask-wearing people gets her name in the news but does nothing to help make progress in our district. I fear she will act this same way if she is elected into Congress. “We the People” will not have a representative who will listen to us and find solutions for our regional and national problems. She will continue being a publicity hound making ridiculous extremist statements and neglect the issues important to the people in District 3.
I am voting for Diane Mitsch Bush in this election and I urge all voters in western Colorado to do the same. Mitsch Bush has the right attributes — being informed, smart, experienced, calm, polite, honest, realistic — which will make her an excellent congresswoman.
David West
Grand Junction
Trump’s gifts to you and I
In the debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Trump stated one of his greatest gifts to the American people. When the stock market goes up, as a result of Trump’s achievements, the value of the 401(k)’s also go up. If you are among the millions of common Americans with savings in 401(k)s then you are benefitting from the president’s many achievements such as tax cuts, deregulation, energy policies, increased employment opportunities for women, blacks and Mexicans.
Policies proposed by Biden and Kamala Harris would decrease the value of your 401(k) by increasing taxes on businesses, income taxes on you and I, regulation on industry, strictly limiting independent contractor status nationwide, and most of all, the tax you pay when you get cash for your stock.
They have no proposals that will increase the value of our assets. They are only taking from our assets.
In a Biden presentation in Pennsylvania, he stated that the stock market is only a benefit for the rich, not you and I. I am retired and my yearly income comes from three areas: company retirement, social security and 401(k)s. Almost half of my income comes from 401(k)s. In addition, I have invested in the stock market and I have paid an income tax on the funds I invest in stock and Biden will increase the tax I pay when I sell my stock.
The value of the S and P had increased 56% since Trump took office before the COVID-19 shut down. The market has almost returned to its value and it will exceed this value if Trump is reelected.
When you cast your vote for the next president, you need to be motivated by what is financially the best direction for your future and the future of woman, Mexicans and blacks.
Ted Kissam
Montrose
Biden or Trump
I already know of two individuals who have expressed an interest in writing-in someone other than Joe Biden or Donald Trump for president on their ballot. In effect, that nullifies your vote to be part of choosing the 46th president of this great nation. Is that really what you want to do? Why not write to the person you would like to write-in, thanking them for their service and for their fine character, but not write them in.
If necessary, you should choose the lesser of two “evils/candidates” and be part of the hard-won privilege of electing your country’s president (or if he loses, trying to elect him).
With only two viable candidates on the ballot, voting for a write-in is little different from tearing up your ballot, driving down the road with the car window down and littering the highway with your vote.
Your vote is precious. Use it to count, thus making you an impactful citizen.
Linda Copley
Montrose
Make your vote count
Do you want your vote for president of the United States to count as much as the vote of any other American citizen?
Because of the Electoral College, your vote for president can count less than 1/3 as much as the vote of a citizen in Wyoming. Because most states are reliably red or blue, only a few states truly matter in the presidential election: the swing states!
There is a myth floating around that the Electoral College favors rural over urban voters, but that is not true. Currently, rural Republicans in Colorado lose their votes for president because Colorado reliably votes Democratic. Small states already have an advantage in the legislative branch. Every state, no matter the size or the population, gets two senators. Voters in smaller, rural states have higher representation per capita in the Senate, which has sweeping powers. If a few of the larger swing states turn reliably Democratic, the present Electoral College will no longer serve the Republicans nationally. The only true winners are the swing states!
There is a way to make your vote count, even if your state is Democratic and you’re a Republican. The National Popular Vote will enable every voter in the country to have the same importance to our elected president.
The National Popular Vote does not eliminate the Electoral College. Colorado will choose electors based on the national vote of giving all votes to the candidate who wins the state vote as is done now. This plan will not take effect until enough states pass the National Popular Vote to get the required 270 electoral votes.
Make your vote count! Vote “Yes” on Proposition 113.
Janine Gwaltney
Montrose
Shame on you
Starvin’ Arvin’s has long been one of our favorite places for breakfast. Unfortunately, when my husband picked up our take-out order today amidst a long line of customers waiting outside to enter, he noticed a sign on the counter:“No mask? No problem!” Like several other establishments in town, it’s bad enough to ignore mask requirements during these trying times; to actually promote unhealthy practices is inexcusable!
Joyce Hartman
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.