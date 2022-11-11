Partisan politics is in trouble
So, what the heck happened in this midterm election? My explanation: Independents are taking the political front seat and no one really understands them.
Need proof? In Congressional District 3, where an historic and controversial map redraw favored Republicans by 9 points, 39% of the vote came from Independents. We were all told that no one had a chance in Hadis of beating Lauren Boebert, and yet, here we are facing a razor-thin race that is likely to be decided by a mere handful of votes (and an automatic recount).
Really think about that.
Midterm elections have had historically low turnouts for both Democrats and Republicans, but Independents came out of the woodwork on Nov. 8. Partially, I believe, because many candidates focused on Independent voters in their marketing, stumping and one-on-one conversations. Partisan politics has become so ingrained — and therefore, predictable — that most candidates assumed they would have their party’s support so they focused on the only minds that might actually be listening.
I’ve often heard from local party insiders, Dem and GOP, that Independents really side with one party or another and that they’re just uncomfortable to commit. I believe they are wrong. I believe Independents are just that, people who don’t like labels, for one, but also people who stand on the same common ground as most D’s and R’s — health, welfare, safety, so on — but take an issue on its merits, filtering ideas through their core beliefs but past most peer pressure and a set list of prescribed and predetermined positions.
Isn’t that how all of life’s important decisions should be made, though? I think so and, apparently, so do a lot of others who voted last Tuesday.
JoAnn Kalenak
Hotchiss
