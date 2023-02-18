First of all, we would sincerely like to personally thank each of the five board members of the Montrose County Planning Commission for getting it right regarding SU22-013 (special use permit for the Farm Source Gravel Pit expansion). You followed the Montrose County Master Plan of maintaining the proposed affected area being designated as agricultural/residential.
Conflict of interest is defined as: a situation in which a person is in a position to derive benefit from actions or decisions made in their official capacity. Jim Plumhoff stated at the public meeting of Jan. 26 that he was attorney for the applicant of SU22-013 and the attorney for Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association. When he was told that a letter had been received by the board from the Bureau of Reclamation stating that UVWUA water was designated for irrigation purposes only according to the Reclamation Reform Act of 1982, of which UVWUA is under. Mr. Plumhoff then stated that he was working as the representative to UWVUA to obtain a "conversion from agriculture water to mining and industrial water" so that the irrigation water allocated to the property could be utilized in the proposed gravel pit/asphalt and cement plants.
As to the group of honest, well-educated, hard-working citizens in opposition of this proposed SU22-013 being bestowed the label of "dissidents,”, we would like to put forth the following observation: England bestowed that same label on the early colonists of the New World. In the end, how well did that work out for England? They lost the war.
In closing, our heartfelt thank you to each and every one of the five board members. You unanimously got this right!