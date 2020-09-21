Preserving democracy should be paramount
I recently put up a “Veteran for Biden/Harris” sign on my property adjacent to County Road 14 in Ouray. Within two days that sign had been stolen, a cowardly act that is a punishable misdemeanor.
At around the same time President Trump was “suffering” from bone spurs, I was serving our country as a member of a 12-man A Detachment in the U.S. Army Seventh Special Forces (Green Berets).
What upsets me most about the theft is that someone chose to deny the First Amendment rights of a fellow citizen who served their country honorably.
We are fortunate to live in the world’s oldest, continuous democracy. Preserving that democracy should be paramount in everything we do, and that includes respecting the rights of people whose political views differ from yours.
Jim Donini
Ouray
