Public institutions untrustworthy
I previously discussed why we can no longer trust our public institutions. Since then, our illustrious governor Polis has proven me correct.
The Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) was instituted in 1992 to limit taxing and spending by the Colorado government and mandates refunds to Colorado taxpayers rather than allowing the government to spend excess funds.
Democrats, with Polis leading the charge, have been trying to get rid of TABOR since it was enacted. Now, Polis is using the catastrophic property tax increases in another sleazy attempt to get rid of TABOR refunds. Rather than offering real solutions to limit the property tax burden, Democrats are tying any relief from the property valuation increases to another attempt to eliminate TABOR. He is proposing to take less of your money on property taxes, but only if you agree to let him keep more of the money which is already owed back to you from over-taxation.
Democrats think we are too foolish to ask: "If you really care about taxpayers, why don't you do something positive to reduce property taxes, without also making one more scam attempt to increase taxes by keeping our TABOR money?"
Unfortunately, Colorado teachers have also proven me correct. The Colorado Education Association (CEA), the largest teachers union in the state, has just adopted a resolution committing the organization to fight capitalism as a fundamentally exploitative economic system that must be destroyed.
This is not some fringe part of the union or a couple of crazies on TikTok. This was adopted at the union's convention as the official position of the union. So much of teachers' unions being "for the students" or for protecting their workers.
The CEA is Colorado's affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA), the nation's largest teachers' union. Unfortunately, our local teachers' unions, the Uncompahgre Valley Education Association (UVEA) and the Delta County Education Association (DCEA), are affiliates of CEA/NEA.
In the absence of any clear refutation of the CEA resolution on the part of UVEA and DCEA, one has to conclude that the teachers' unions representing Montrose, Olathe, and Delta County have also committed themselves to communist activism rather than education. Is it any wonder that public schools are witnessing a mass exodus of good teachers no longer willing to deal with the radicals running their unions?
Ed Henrie
Montrose
